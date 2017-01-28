Love it? Like it!

Serena Makes History in Australia

by Philip Egan  28th Jan 2017  11:27
Today FM image

Serena Williams. Picture by Andy Brownbill AP/Press Association Images

Serena came out on top against Venus in Melbourne in the battle of the Williams sisters

Serena Williams made it Grand Slam number 23 in Melbourne earlier today with a straight sets win over her older sister Venus.

35 year old Serena won 6-4 6-4 to overtake Steffi Graf in the all-time list of Grand Slam winners in the Open-era.

It was the ninth Grand Slam final between the two sisters and it took Serena just under an hour and a half to secure a seventh Australian Open title.

The win moves Serena back to number one in the world and all that is left for one of the game’s greatest is to beat the record of Australia’s Margaret Court who won 24 Grand Slams between 1960 and 1973.

 

