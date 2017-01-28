Dry January Continues for Liverpool

Image: Andrew Matthews / PA Wire/Press Association Images

Liverpool crashed out of the FA Cup at the hands of Wolves

Liverpool 1 Wolves 2

Liverpool have made their exit from a second cup competition in the space of four days after suffering a third home defeat in a week. Jurgen Klopp's side lost 2-1 to Wolves at Anfield in the fourth round of the FA Cup and the Championship outfit fully deserved the win.

53 seconds is all it took for Wolves to go ahead when Richard Stearman headed home Helder Costa's free-kick. It was 2-0 four minutes before half time when Andreas Weimann took the ball around Liverpool keeper Loris Karius. Divock Origi did manage to score a late goal to give the Reds a chance but they couldn't find an equaliser. Jurgen Klopp made nine changes from the League Cup defeat to Southampton on Wednesday night with Karius and Roberto Firmino the only players to retain their place.

Liverpool fans will be glad to see the back of January because the Merseysiders have picked up just one win from their last eight games in all competitions and that came in a cup replay against League Two side Plymouth. Klopp will be looking for a big reaction at Anfield on Tuesday night when they face Premier League leaders Chelsea.