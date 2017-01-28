Love it? Like it!

Today FM

Close

on air now Current Show

SATURDAY HITS

18:00 - 21:00
01:00 - 07:00

Overnight

07:00 - 08:00

The Last Word with Matt Cooper

08:00 - 11:00

Saturday Breakfast with Alison Curtis

11:00 - 14:00

Phil Cawley

14:00 - 18:00

Premier League Live

18:00 - 21:00

Saturday Hits

21:00 - 23:59

The Beat Goes On with Kelly-Anne Byrne

Wycombe devastated after Tottenham's FA Cup comeback

by Ross Lindsay  28th Jan 2017  17:35
Today FM image

Ritchie Towell scores but Brighton still exit the competition

Tottenham pulled off a remarkable come back to avoid an embarrassing F-A Cup 4th round exit. The Premier League club needed two late goals to beat League Two Wycombe Wanderers 4-3 at White Hart Lane.

Paul Hayes hit the back of the net twice for the visitors in the opening half.  Heung-Min Son started the Spurs come back on the hour mark and Vincent Janssen equalised from the penalty spot moments later.

Gary Thompson thought he had got the winner for Wycombe with six minutes remaining thanks to a magnificent header. There was however still time for a Dele Alli goal and a second for Son, devastating Wanderers and putting Tottenham through to the last 16.

Today FM Image

Non-league Lincoln City are also in the fifth round draw. The Imps, who play in the fifth tier of English football, recorded a memorable 3-1 win at home Championship leaders Brighton and Hove Albion. That is despite conceding an early goal scored by former Dundalk midfielder Ritchie Towell.

Today FM Image

Chelsea cruised into the fifth round with a 4-0 win over Brentford at Stanford Bridge. Willian, Pedro Rodriguez, Branislav Ivanovic and Michy Batshuayi were all on the score sheet. Goals from Raheem Sterling, Leroy Sane and Yaya Toure handed Manchester City a 3-nil win over Crystal Palace in the all top flight game at Selhurst Park.

Burnley were 2-nil winners at home to Bristol City. Sam Vokes and Steven Defour hit the back of the net.  A Stewart Downing goal handed Middlesbrough a 1 - 0 win over Accrington Stanley. Like Brighton, Newcastle United are out of the competition. They lost 3-nil at Oxford United.  So the Championship’s top two can now focus solely on promotion. Blackburn Rovers had a 2-0 win over Blackpool and Huddersfield Town beat Rochdale 4-0

  • Today FM image

    Arsenal send the Saints marching out of the FA Cup

    Today FM image

    Fianna Fail Leads Fine Gael In Second Opinion Poll In A Week

    Today FM image

    Gardai Renew Appeal For Information On Skerries Hit and Run...

    Today FM image

    Wycombe devastated after Tottenham's FA Cup comeback

  • Today FM image

    Tonight's Graham Norton Show Is A Very Special One

    Today FM image

    The Person Who Made This Sign Had One Job

    Today FM image

    WATCH: The Ultimate Irish Roadtrip

    Today FM image

    Bad Lip Reading Video From Trump's Inauguration Is Finally...

Copyright © 2017 TODAY FM, Radio Ireland Limited T/A Today FM
Registered Address: Marconi House, Digges Lane, Dublin 2
Registered Number: 2305277

Advertise with us
Sponsorships & Promos