Wycombe devastated after Tottenham's FA Cup comeback

Ritchie Towell scores but Brighton still exit the competition

Tottenham pulled off a remarkable come back to avoid an embarrassing F-A Cup 4th round exit. The Premier League club needed two late goals to beat League Two Wycombe Wanderers 4-3 at White Hart Lane.

Paul Hayes hit the back of the net twice for the visitors in the opening half. Heung-Min Son started the Spurs come back on the hour mark and Vincent Janssen equalised from the penalty spot moments later.

Gary Thompson thought he had got the winner for Wycombe with six minutes remaining thanks to a magnificent header. There was however still time for a Dele Alli goal and a second for Son, devastating Wanderers and putting Tottenham through to the last 16.

Very nearly the last team to win an FA Cup game at White Hart Lane. #TOTvWYC pic.twitter.com/dYR9jWdAgX — Wycombe Wanderers (@wwfcofficial) January 28, 2017

Non-league Lincoln City are also in the fifth round draw. The Imps, who play in the fifth tier of English football, recorded a memorable 3-1 win at home Championship leaders Brighton and Hove Albion. That is despite conceding an early goal scored by former Dundalk midfielder Ritchie Towell.

Chelsea cruised into the fifth round with a 4-0 win over Brentford at Stanford Bridge. Willian, Pedro Rodriguez, Branislav Ivanovic and Michy Batshuayi were all on the score sheet. Goals from Raheem Sterling, Leroy Sane and Yaya Toure handed Manchester City a 3-nil win over Crystal Palace in the all top flight game at Selhurst Park.

Burnley were 2-nil winners at home to Bristol City. Sam Vokes and Steven Defour hit the back of the net. A Stewart Downing goal handed Middlesbrough a 1 - 0 win over Accrington Stanley. Like Brighton, Newcastle United are out of the competition. They lost 3-nil at Oxford United. So the Championship’s top two can now focus solely on promotion. Blackburn Rovers had a 2-0 win over Blackpool and Huddersfield Town beat Rochdale 4-0