Arsenal send the Saints marching out of the FA Cup

by Ross Lindsay  28th Jan 2017  19:38
Today FM image

Gunners cruise into the last 16 with 5-0 win over Southampton

Maybe Arsene Wenger should spend more time in the stands. Arsenal marked the start of their manager’s four game touchline ban with comprehensive 5-0 victory over Southampton in their FA Cup 4th round tie at St Mary’s.  Danny Welbeck scored twice. Theo Walcott netted a hat trick.

Today FM Image

Shane Long captained a Saints team that saw 10 changes from that which beat Liverpool at Anfield to book their place in League Cup Final and they were in trouble early on.  Welbeck opened the scoring with just a quarter of an hour played.

The 26 year old, who was making his first start for Arsenal after an eight month absence with a serious knee injury doubled the advantage six minutes later and then turned provider for Walcott’s first goal. The Gunners were leading 3-nil with just 36 minutes played.

Alexis Sanchez was sprung from the Arsenal bench just after the hour mark and didn’t take long to make an impact. Four minutes later he had set up Walcott’s second goal.  Sanchez was again the provider when Walcott completed his hat trick with 6 minutes still to play.

 

 

