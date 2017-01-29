Love it? Like it!

Frampton eyes Santa Cruz decider after defeat in Vegas

by Neil Treacy  29th Jan 2017  14:40
Today FM image

The pair are level after two sensational fights.

The sequel lived up to the original, and now they're calling for the trilogy.

Carl Frampton may no longer be an unbeaten world champion, but the Belfast featherweight shouldn't be waiting long to get his hands on the belt again.

After Frampton beat Leo Santa Cruz by majority decision last summer, the Mexican gained revenge last night in Las Vegas, also claiming a deserved majority decision, winning back his WBA Featherweight title in the process.

It was another fight of the year contender, with neither fighter holding back.

Ultimately Santa Cruz had too much, and Frampton was the first to admit it. Respect had been a key word used in the build-up to both of their fights, and last night proved it was more than lip-service.

Prior to the fight, much had been made of a potential unification bout with IBF Champion Lee Selby down the line, should Frampton retain the title.

But with that looking unlikely, he'll now be hoping Santa Cruz is true to his word in offering up the chance to settle the series.

After fighting the Mexican in New York and the Las Vegas, the plan had been to return to Belfast, but the ball appears to be in Santa Cruz's court.

One feels that Frampton would swim back across the Atlantic Open to get another crack at becoming world champion again.

