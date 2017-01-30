Irish eyes on Robbie Brady as the transfer window winds down

A move to Burnley now looks most likely

With just two more days of the transfer window ahead of us, Robbie Brady is still closing on on a move back to the Premier League.

On Wednesday, it looked like the Republic of Ireland international was headed for London after Norwich accepted an initial £9m bid from Crystal Palace for him.

However it seems Brady was just a back-up plan for San Allardyce and Palace, who appear to have dropped the deal in favour of signing Patrick van Aanholt from Sunderland.

On Saturday, he put that behind him to line out for Norwich in their 2-0 Championship win against Birmingham, and despite a big cloud hanging over his future, he provided the assist for the Canaries' second goal, swinging in a free kick for Timm Klose to head home.

43 - TWO NIL! Brady swings a stunning delivery in from the right, Klose guides his header past Kuszczak! [Nor 2-0 Bir] #ncfc — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) January 28, 2017

While his move to Palace appears to be off, Brady is still in demand by Premier League teams.

Van Aanholt moving to Palace means that Sunderland now have a big hole to fill on the left side of their pitch, although with David Moyes' side looking doomed, it could see him back in the Championship within a few months.

Burnley also appear to be interested, and with Sean Dyche's team performing consistently in the Premier League, the danger of relegation isn't an imminent threat at Turf Moor. On top of that there's the prospect of linking up with his international teammates Stephen Ward and Jeff Hendrick, the latter of whom he grew up playing with at St Kevin's Boys in Dublin.

While Norwich boss Alex Neil is willing to let Brady move away from the club, he seems to be standing firm on one major condition, as he revealed to the Eastern Daily Press.

"It really depends on, one, if I can attract the calibre of player I deem Robbie to be. That is extremely difficult and, two, if I can get a deal done because I can’t let Robbie leave the club unless we sign a suitable replacement.

"Potentially we will have players coming in and going out. It is really difficult to say. We are trying to do work but it will depend on players leaving the club."

Where do you think Robbie Brady will end up? Tweet us your thoughts to @todayfmsport.