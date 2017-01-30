Love it? Like it!

Barcelona were left to rue the lack of goal-line technology in Spain

by Neil Treacy  30th Jan 2017  07:00
Today FM image

It's proved to be a great addition in England.

The last week in football has shown just how important goal-line technology is.

Yesterday, Barcelona dropped two valuable points in a 1-1 draw away to Real Betis, but it could have been much different for the Spanish champions had goal-line technology been at the Estadio Benito Villamarín in Seville.

Betis took a 1-0 lead with a quarter of an hour to go, but Barca thought they were level soon after, when Jordi Alba looked to have scrambled home an equaliser.

However with the Barcelona players claiming a goal, the match officials were adamant it didn't cross the line.

Footage of the incident would beg to differ...

In the end, Barcelona needed an injury-time winner from Luis Suarez to salvage a point, but Alba's ghost-goal will remain the biggest talking point.

On Wednesday night, in Southampton's League Cup semi final win against Liverpool, we saw just how valuable the technology system is to match officials, and goalkeepers. Fraser Forster was a relieved man after the system came to his rescue when he spilled Emre Can's shot. It looked like the ball had crossed the line, but technology showed that Forster just about cleared it on time.

While most people are full in favour of the goal-line tech, one man will never be convinced...

