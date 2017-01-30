Love it? Like it!

An inspirational Cork woman

by Paul Collins  30th Jan 2017  08:24
Sinead Kane an example to us all

What have you achieved today?  It's unlikely to be as laudable as what Sinead Kane has managed in the past 24 hours.


Irish Athlete Sinead Kane, with the backing of Allianz Ireland, has today, Sunday 29th January,

Born visually impaired 34 years ago in Youghal County Cork, she only took up running 4 years ago and has now entered the World Record Books and has become the first visually impaired athlete to complete the World Marathon Challenge. A gruelling challenge consisting of 7 marathons, on 7 continents, in 7 days.

Sinead and guide runner John O’Regan began their journey in the Antarctica on the 23rd January and completed their final marathon in Sydney today with a time of 4:42:59.

Aside from training could you cope with a schedule like this? 


23-Jan Marathon in Antarctica
24-Jan Marathon in Punta Arenas
25-Jan Marathon in Miami
26-Jan Marathon in Madrid
27-Jan Marathon in Marrakech
28-Jan Marathon in Dubai
29-Jan Marathon in Sydney

Some woman. Chomhgairdeachas Sinead.#no hurdles

