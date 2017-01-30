Today FM Sports Day - Monday

Close
Andrew Conway is the only member of the Irish squad unavailable for Saturday's Six Nations opener against Scotland.
The Munster man has aggravated an existing groin injury, and will miss the weeend's trip to Murrayfield.
In better news though, Johnny Sexton, Sean O'Brien and Keith Earls have all been passed fit.
The trio were injury managed last week, having picked up knocks in the final rounds of the Champions Cup, but Irish team manager Paul Dean says all three will train fully this week.
1st media day for new Team Manager Paul Dean. #TeamOfUs #shouldertoshoulder pic.twitter.com/6sJF2HsUR1— Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) January 30, 2017
Crystal Palace have signed Patrick van Aanholt from Premier League relegation rivals Sunderland.
The left-back's moved for a reported fee of 14-million pounds, signing a four-and-a-half-year contract at Selhurst Park.
It all but confirms that Robbie Brady's move to Palace is now off, leaving Burnley in pole position to sign him.
"I'm delighted that @pvanaanholt has joined us," says Big Sam.— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) January 30, 2017
More on the deal here ➡ https://t.co/4OuHl0zNwo pic.twitter.com/bcmF682o31