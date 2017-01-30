Love it? Like it!

Today FM Sports Day - Monday

by Neil Treacy  30th Jan 2017  11:47
Today FM image

Keeping you up to date with the day's action

  • Andrew Conway ruled out of Six Nations opener
  • Better news for Sexton, O'Brien and Earls
  • Crystal Palace complete signing of Patrick van Aanholt
  • Darron Gibson on verge of move to Sunderland
  • FA Cup fifth round draw to take place at 7.20

 

INJURY NEWS

Andrew Conway is the only member of the Irish squad unavailable for Saturday's Six Nations opener against Scotland.

The Munster man has aggravated an existing groin injury, and will miss the weeend's trip to Murrayfield.

In better news though, Johnny Sexton, Sean O'Brien and Keith Earls have all been passed fit.

The trio were injury managed last week, having picked up knocks in the final rounds of the Champions Cup, but Irish team manager Paul Dean says all three will train fully this week.

DONE DEAL!

Crystal Palace have signed Patrick van Aanholt from Premier League relegation rivals Sunderland.

The left-back's moved for a reported fee of 14-million pounds, signing a four-and-a-half-year contract at Selhurst Park.

It all but confirms that Robbie Brady's move to Palace is now off, leaving Burnley in pole position to sign him.

