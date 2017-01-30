Love it? Like it!

Today FM

Close

on air now Current Show

LUNCHTIME WITH MUIREANN

12:00 - 14:30
00:00 - 01:00

The Beat Goes On with Kelly-Anne Byrne

01:00 - 05:00

Overnight

05:00 - 07:00

Early Breakfast with Paula MacSweeney

07:00 - 09:00

The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show

09:00 - 12:00

Dermot and Dave

12:00 - 14:30

Lunchtime with Muireann

14:30 - 16:30

Off the Charts with Fergal D'Arcy

16:30 - 19:00

The Last Word with Matt Cooper

19:00 - 21:00

Lost in Music with Louise Duffy

21:00 - 23:59

The Paul McLoone Show

West Ham cashing in on Payet, in more ways than one!

by Neil Treacy  30th Jan 2017  12:47
Today FM image

It's all about the money

Most West Ham fans will be glad to be rid of Dimitri Payet.

He may have been sensational last season for the Hammers and at Euro 2016 for France, but the winger downed tools as Slaven Bilic's side slipped down the Premier League table in this campaign.

After refusing to play earlier this month, Payet eventually sealed his return to Marseille last night. The £25m transfer netted West Ham a tidy profit of nearly £15m, just 18 months after signing him from the same club.

Joint-chairman David Sullivan didn't exactly say good riddance, but he may as well have:

"The club would like to place on record its sincere disappointment that Dimitri Payet did not show the same commitment and respect to West Ham United that the club and fans showed him, particularly when it rewarded him with a lucrative new five-and-a-half-year deal only last year.

"I would like to make it clear that we have no financial need to sell our best players and that the decision to allow Payet to leave was in accordance with the wishes of the manager and the interests of squad unity. To be frank, my board and I would have preferred for him to have stayed in order to make an example of him, as no player is bigger than the club." 

Naturally, the fans have also been enraged with Payet over the last few weeks. Quite a few of them will have stumped out for a Hammers jersey in the summer, and paid the extra money to have his name and the number 27 printed on the back.

However the club have a solution which may help them and boost the club coffers at the same time...

As one fan pointed out though, the offer appears far more generous than it actually is.

  • Today FM image

    Six dead in Quebec City shooting

    Today FM image

    West Ham cashing in on Payet, in more ways than one!

    Today FM image

    Today FM Sports Day - Monday

    Today FM image

    Slab Murphy loses appeal against tax evasion conviction

  • Today FM image

    We've Found The Most Irish Response To Trump's Travel...

    Today FM image

    Des Cahill's Swiiming Dance Move Is The New Robot

    Today FM image

    WATCH: The Ultimate Irish Roadtrip

    Today FM image

    Ireland's Favourite Emoji

Copyright © 2017 TODAY FM, Radio Ireland Limited T/A Today FM
Registered Address: Marconi House, Digges Lane, Dublin 2
Registered Number: 2305277

Advertise with us
Sponsorships & Promos