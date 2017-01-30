West Ham cashing in on Payet, in more ways than one!

It's all about the money

Most West Ham fans will be glad to be rid of Dimitri Payet.

He may have been sensational last season for the Hammers and at Euro 2016 for France, but the winger downed tools as Slaven Bilic's side slipped down the Premier League table in this campaign.

After refusing to play earlier this month, Payet eventually sealed his return to Marseille last night. The £25m transfer netted West Ham a tidy profit of nearly £15m, just 18 months after signing him from the same club.

Joint-chairman David Sullivan didn't exactly say good riddance, but he may as well have:

"The club would like to place on record its sincere disappointment that Dimitri Payet did not show the same commitment and respect to West Ham United that the club and fans showed him, particularly when it rewarded him with a lucrative new five-and-a-half-year deal only last year.

"I would like to make it clear that we have no financial need to sell our best players and that the decision to allow Payet to leave was in accordance with the wishes of the manager and the interests of squad unity. To be frank, my board and I would have preferred for him to have stayed in order to make an example of him, as no player is bigger than the club."

Naturally, the fans have also been enraged with Payet over the last few weeks. Quite a few of them will have stumped out for a Hammers jersey in the summer, and paid the extra money to have his name and the number 27 printed on the back.

However the club have a solution which may help them and boost the club coffers at the same time...

Morning, bring back your Payet shirt to any of the club shops & you will get a new replacement for £25, full details on WHU web site today. https://t.co/i9BPrS6YG1 — Lady Brady (@karren_brady) January 30, 2017

As one fan pointed out though, the offer appears far more generous than it actually is.