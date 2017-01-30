Love it? Like it!

Rob Kearney relishing the fight for full back

by Ross Lindsay  30th Jan 2017  15:04
Today FM image

Louth full back says competition for places is nothing new

Rob Kearney looks set to earn his 73rd cap against Scotland at Murrayfield at the weekend, but knows he cannot afford to relax.  Entering his ninth Six Nations campaign the Louth full back is happy to see increased competition for places in Joe Schmidt's squad.

Since returning from an ankle injury Kearney has struggled to wrangle the Leinster number 15 shirt from Isa Nacewa. Simon Zebo andTiernan O'Halloran are also options for the Ireland full back slot. While Jared Payne could be deployed there when he returns from injury. Kearney says fighting for his place is nothing new.

 

Many fans are hoping there will be a Grand Slam decider between Ireland and England in Dublin over the  St Patrick's weekend.

Irish coach Joe Schmidt admitted he is looking for a top two finish at last week's Six Nations launch in London.  Rob Kearney says his message to the players is very different.

