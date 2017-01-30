Dundalk begin the makeover that Oriel Park badly needs

Their infamous artificial pitch is being lifted

For several seasons, the artificial surface at Oriel Park was the bugbear of many a League of Ireland manager, player and fan.

And after the club's incredible march to the group stages of the Europa League last year, and their three-peat of Airtricity League titles, the club revealed they'd be investing in a new surface at Oriel Park.

While the new playing pitch will still be an artificial surface, newer technology means it'll be a major upgrade on the turf which had been in place since 2005.

Announcing the plans to lay a new artificial pitch last week, the club added: "A new grass pitch will form part of a wider development plan that includes overall stadium improvements".

And they've got down to work on it this morning, tearing up the old surface ahead of their opening league game against Shamrock Rovers on February 24.

IN PHOTOS: Work commenced on the lifting of the old pitch at Oriel Park this morning #DundalkFC pic.twitter.com/XDhzogcCFy — Dundalk FC (@DundalkFC) January 30, 2017

It may have hosted some famous nights in the last few years, but there won't be many fans sad to see the back of it.