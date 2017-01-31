Sunderland move gives Gibson ideal chance to re-discover his career

Close
There may be more attractive propositions than Sunderland at the moment, but the prospect of resurrecting his career will be far more important to Darron Gibson.
Injuries have played a large part in the former Manchester United prospect playing just seven Premier League games in the last season-and-a-half.
But under Ronald Koeman he never even featured in the league, his only first team action this season being a 24 minute appearance off the bench in Everton's 4-0 League Cup second round win against Yeovil Town.
Yesterday, he joined Sunderland, linking up with his former Everton boss David Moyes, who's hoping he can see the midfielder re-discover himself in the north-east.
"We've got Darron on an 18-month contract and I think he’s a very good footballer; he'll add a bit of quality with his passing and his play and I'd love him to add goals.
"He has a really good strike and if he can add goals from midfield it would be a big bonus", Moyes said.
Sunderland sign Bryan Oviedo and Darron Gibson, meaning David Moyes can now field an entire team of ex-Man Utd/Everton outfielders pic.twitter.com/D8eZuoEy0s— Bleacher Report UK (@br_uk) January 30, 2017
He may be facing down the barrel of a relegation scrap, but at 29-years-old, he couldn't look down his nose on the strugglers.
They may be bottom of the table, but if you look at the glass being half-full, they're just three points from safety. And that's exactly what he's doing.