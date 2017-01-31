Love it? Like it!

Fifth round draw gives the FA Cup the boost it needed

by Neil Treacy  31st Jan 2017  07:00
Today FM image

Sutton United get a dream last 16 tie

If you thought that the scramble for All-Ireland final tickets was bad, imagine being a Sutton United supporter trying to get their hands on one of the 5,000-odd tickets for their FA Cup fifth round tie with Arsenal.

The National League side got their just-reward for their remarkable run to the last 16, with Arsene Wenger set to bring his side to the tight confines and the artificial pitch of Gander Green Lane.

You could argue that the Sutton players and fans would have preferred to draw the Gunners at the Emirates Stadium for both the novelty and the greater share of gate receipts, but judging by the celebrations at the cub during the televised live draw, they aren't too bothered.

Anyway, as the club's chairman pointed out, they might just get to the Emirates Stadium soon enough.

Regardless of the line-up Arsene Wenger sends on the short trip to south London and regardless of the result, it's going to be a magical occasion, and the thoughts of Alexis Sanchez or Olivier Giroud having to tog out in the dressing rooms below are a perfect  example of why the FA Cup should never be binned. 

The other non-league side Lincoln City also got the reward of Premier League opposition, and while Burnley may not be as glamorous as Arsenal, the trip to Turf Moor will provide a welcome cash-injection for a side who could soon be back in the Football League.

We may not have any all-Premier League tie to look forward to, but it looks like that might be win-win for the neutrals.

If Manchester United, Chelsea, Manchester City or Tottenham slip up on their respective away trips to Championship opposition, it gives another Premier League scalp for the FA Cup to boast about.

If they all win, it could mean some heavyweight quarter finals as we head into the business end of the competition.

 

