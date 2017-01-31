Great news for Ryan Mason as he's discharged from hospital

Mason will return home to begin his rehabilitation

Football fans received some great news last night, after Hull City confirmed that midfielder Ryan Mason is out of hospital.

The 25-year-old suffered a fractured skull eight days ago, after a horrific clash of heads with Chelsea defender Gary Cahill.

Since then, the footballing community has rallied around Mason, among them his former Spurs teammates, who showed their support for him before Saturday's FA Cup win against Wycombe.

Crazy game! Fair play to @wwfcofficial but a great fightback by the lads. Our thoughts continue to be with @RyanMason 🙏 #COYS pic.twitter.com/z7AuNmjhCZ — Kyle Walker (@kylewalker2) January 28, 2017

Last night, the club confirmed Mason had been discharged from St Mary's Hospital in London, where he was taken after the game at Stamford Bridge.

Club doctor Mark Waller spoke on behalf of the club, thanking the thousands of well-wishers over the past week.

"The number of messages offering support during Ryan’s recovery has been quite overwhelming.

"We would like to thank everybody that has been in contact with us in recent days," he added.