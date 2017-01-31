Liverpool v Chelsea the pick of the games in the Premier League tonight

Liverpool and Senegal star Sadio Mane. Picture by Martin Rickett PA Wire/PA Images

That game at Anfield is one of seven games with Arsenal and Tottenham also in action

Liverpool v Chelsea - 8pm

Most of the focus tonight will be on Anfield as Liverpool take on leaders Chelsea. Jurgen Klopp's side have already beaten Chelsea this season but the Reds have only picked up one win from their last eight games in all competitions. Klopp will make a late decision on whether to play Sadio Mane after he was delayed on his return from the Africa Cup of Nations.

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has no injury concerns and his side go into the game with an eight point lead at the top. The league leaders have won 15 of their last 16 league games, with their only defeat coming away to Tottenham and they play Arsenal at Stamford Bridge on Saturday (you can hear that game on Today FM's Premier League Live with Sky Sports 12-6pm)

Arsenal v Watford - 7.45pm

Second placed Arsenal will be hoping to make up some ground on Chelsea should they drop points at Liverpool. With a trip to Stamford Bridge to come at the weekend, the Gunners are at home to Watford this evening. Arsene Wenger won't be in the dugout due to an FA Ban but he should have a comfortable evening in the stands with his side aiming to win six successive home matches in the league. Watford haven't won a league game in seven and four of those matches were defeats.

Sunderland v Tottenham - 7.45pm

Tottenham are nine points behind Chelsea and have won six of their last seven games. It's hard to see anything other than a win for Spurs who are unbeaten in their last 13 league meetings with Sunderland. Mauricio Pochettino's side beat Chelsea earlier this month and he'll be hoping Liverpool can do the same this evening to give them a chance to close the gap.

Sunderland are bottom of the league and haven't won in five league games. David Moyes raided one of his former clubs but Darron Gibson and Bryan Oviedo and joined too late from Everton to be eligible tonight.

Burnley v Leicester City - 7.45pm

Champions Leicester City go in search of a first away win of the season in the league. Burnley have picked up 25 of their 26 points this season at Turf Moor.

Bournemouth v Crystal Palace - 7.45pm

Hard to believe Palace are still looking for a first league win under Sam Allardyce who probably didn't expect to find himself in the relegation zone at the end of January. Bournemouth are sitting comfortably in 12th place despite one win in their last six top flight games.

Middlesbrough v West Brom - 7.45pm

Middlesbrough are the lowest scorers in the league with 18 goals and they are without a win in their last five top flight games. West Brom find themselves in 8th place in the league having won three of their last four matches.

Swansea - Southampton - 7.45pm

Swansea surprised everyone with a 3-2 win at Liverpool in their last league game and that moved them out of the releagtion zone. Southampton may have booked a place in the final of the League Cup but their 3-0 win over Leicester was their first in five league games.