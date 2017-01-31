Love it? Like it!

Sexton ruled out of Six Nations opener

by Ross Lindsay  31st Jan 2017  16:56
Today FM image

The news Irish Rugby fans didn't want

A ball has yet to be kicked, but all of sudden the predictions that Ireland will be in the running for a Grand Slam this year seem wide of the mark. Johnny Sexton has been struggling with a calf injury for weeks, so the news that he will miss Ireland's opening Six Nations game against Scotland on Saturday wasn't a huge surprise, but it is shocking none the less. Forwards coach Simon Easterby delivered the news and didn't seem too positive about a recovery in time the second game away to Italy.

At lot of work has gone into the strength and depth of the Irish squad and in certain positions the competition for places is fierce. However no one has come close to troubling Johnny Sexton's grip on the Number 10 shirt.

Sexton has started all but one of Ireland's Six Nations games under Joe Schmidt including the back to back title wins of 2014 and 2015.  He played a key role in Ireland's first ever win over the All Blacks in Chicago in November. They lost to the same team in Dublin two weeks later, when Sexton was forced out of the game after just 18 minutes.  Scotland had already highlighted the Leinster man's  distribution and looping passes as a threat ahead of Saturday's clash at Murrayfield.

The Irish management have been quick to back Paddy Jackson, who is set to earn his 20th cap in Edinburgh.  The 25 year old Ulster out half has started for Ireland on just 10 occasions, and only twice in the Six Nations, the draw with France and defeat to Italy in 2013.  For back up on the bench Joe Schmidt will select either Ian Keatley, who hasn't played for Ireland in 2 years, or fellow Munster man Rory Scannell who has yet to be capped.

Ian Madigan deputised for Sexton at the World Cup, putting in a magnificent performance against France in the final pool game. He has been out of the picture since opting to play in the French Top 14 for Bordeaux.  Joe Schmidt had no problem selecting Johnny Sexton when he played for Racing 92, but Simon Easterby says Madigan's return isn't as straight forward.

