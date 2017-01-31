BRADY TO BURNLEY!

Picture by: Chris Radburn / PA Wire/Press Association Images

Robbie Brady is back in the Premier League...

There's good news for Republic of Ireland fans, international manager Martin O'Neill and most importantly, Robbie Brady himself, with the news that the Dublin native has joined Burnley before the close of the January transfer window.

Brady signs from Championship club Norwich City for a club record £13 million, with an initial £10 million fee to be supplemented by add-ons.

It's an ideal move for the versatile left footed talent Brady, who joins his former St Kevin's Boys team mate Jeff Hendrick and fellow Irishman Stephen Ward at Turf Moor.

With the Clarets 10 points clear of the Premier League relegation zone, it will provide Brady with the top flight football he needs and a great chance of that continuing into next season. It's a much better move in the end than Crystal Palace.

25 year old Brady started his career in England at Manchester United, before joining Hull and then Norwich.

Brady will be suspended for the Republic of Ireland's upcoming game against Wales in March, but he will be fighting fit for the remainder of the qualifying campaign.