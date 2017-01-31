Love it? Like it!

Today FM

Close

on air now Current Show

THE PAUL MCLOONE SHOW

21:00 - 23:59
00:00 - 00:59

Chill

01:00 - 05:00

Overnight

05:00 - 07:00

Early Breakfast with Paula MacSweeney

07:00 - 09:00

The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show

09:00 - 12:00

Dermot and Dave

12:00 - 14:30

Lunchtime with Muireann

14:30 - 16:30

Off the Charts with Fergal D'Arcy

16:30 - 19:00

The Last Word with Matt Cooper

19:00 - 21:00

Lost in Music with Louise Duffy

21:00 - 23:59

The Paul McLoone Show

ANOTHER HURDLE CLEARED FOR CHELSEA

by John Duggan  31st Jan 2017  22:16
Today FM image

Image: Steve Paston PA Archive/PA Images

It's looking ominous now...

Chelsea will go into Saturday's Premier League London showdown against Arsenal with a 9 point lead at the top of the table.  With 15 games remaining for the Pensioners, it's going to take a collapse or an incredible run from one of the chasing pack to deny the title returning to Stamford Bridge. 

Despite a missed penalty by Diego Costa, the 1-1 draw between Chelsea and Liverpool at Anfield actually worked out in Chelsea's favour, with Arsenal losing 2-1 at home to Watford and Tottenham wasting overwhelming possession drawing 0-0 at Sunderland.  When are Arsenal going to run out patience with Arsene Wenger?  Never?  

Chelsea just keep getting the job done, and N'golo Kante, an inspired signing, is on track to win two successive league titles with different clubs. 

Liverpool will be glad to see the back of January, a month in which they didn't win a league game, but this performance against Chelsea was much better, and they go into Saturday's match against Hull City with less fixture congestion ahead of them. 

Tuesday's results were also good for the Manchester clubs.  City go to West Ham on Wednesday, and United have a penalty kick at home to Hull. 

On Saturday, we will bring you six hours of live and exclusive coverage on Premier League Live with SKY Sports on Today FM.  We'll kick off with that box office game between Chelsea and Arsenal, with Ian Beach and Brian Kerr to provide exclusive commentary.  Then Ron Jones and Jason McAteer will call the shots as we bring you full commentary of Liverpool's game at Hull.  

It all starts at Noon on your radio! 

  • Today FM image

    ANOTHER HURDLE CLEARED FOR CHELSEA

    Today FM image

    Transport Minister refuses to intervene in Bus Eireann dispute

    Today FM image

    BRADY TO BURNLEY!

    Today FM image

    Otherkin #PlayIrishToday

  • Today FM image

    We've Found The Most Irish Response To Trump's Travel...

    Today FM image

    The Heartwarming Way A Limerick Cafe Is Helping The Homeless

    Today FM image

    Gift - When Enda met Theresa

    Today FM image

    Cats, Dogs, Cows and even Geese

Copyright © 2017 TODAY FM, Radio Ireland Limited T/A Today FM
Registered Address: Marconi House, Digges Lane, Dublin 2
Registered Number: 2305277

Advertise with us
Sponsorships & Promos