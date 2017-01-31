ANOTHER HURDLE CLEARED FOR CHELSEA

Image: Steve Paston PA Archive/PA Images

It's looking ominous now...

Chelsea will go into Saturday's Premier League London showdown against Arsenal with a 9 point lead at the top of the table. With 15 games remaining for the Pensioners, it's going to take a collapse or an incredible run from one of the chasing pack to deny the title returning to Stamford Bridge.

Despite a missed penalty by Diego Costa, the 1-1 draw between Chelsea and Liverpool at Anfield actually worked out in Chelsea's favour, with Arsenal losing 2-1 at home to Watford and Tottenham wasting overwhelming possession drawing 0-0 at Sunderland. When are Arsenal going to run out patience with Arsene Wenger? Never?

Chelsea just keep getting the job done, and N'golo Kante, an inspired signing, is on track to win two successive league titles with different clubs.

Liverpool will be glad to see the back of January, a month in which they didn't win a league game, but this performance against Chelsea was much better, and they go into Saturday's match against Hull City with less fixture congestion ahead of them.

Tuesday's results were also good for the Manchester clubs. City go to West Ham on Wednesday, and United have a penalty kick at home to Hull.

On Saturday, we will bring you six hours of live and exclusive coverage on Premier League Live with SKY Sports on Today FM. We'll kick off with that box office game between Chelsea and Arsenal, with Ian Beach and Brian Kerr to provide exclusive commentary. Then Ron Jones and Jason McAteer will call the shots as we bring you full commentary of Liverpool's game at Hull.

It all starts at Noon on your radio!