Pep Good, Jose Bad

Picture by Martin Rickett PA Wire/PA Images

A contrasting night for the Manchester clubs...

If Tuesday was pivotal in the Premier League title race, Wednesday was instructive in the battle for Champions League places.

Manchester City just love going to play West Ham. Pep Guardiola took a gamble in leaving out Sergio Aguero, but it made no odds as the Citizens followed up their recent 5-0 FA Cup win with a 4-0 drubbing of the Hammers at the London Stadium.

The future looks bright in terms of City's 'project' and Gabriel Jesus scored his first goal for the club in the cruise. Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling also impressed on the night as City moved level on points with fourth placed Liverpool in the table.

City are the only side in the top six to have won in the last 48 hours.

Manchester United have really slipped up. They may be unbeaten in 14 league games, but a 0-0 draw against relegation threatened Hull City really arrests their momentum. Hull goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic played a blinder, but United have dropped points like this too often this season. Burnley and Stoke come to mind. Six draws in the campaign at Old Trafford is not 'Fergie Form'.

Jose Mourinho's men have been stuck in sixth place in the table for what feels like an eternity, and they lie 4 points behind Liverpool and City. Victories are essential against Leicester City and Watford in their upcoming fixtures.

Seamus Coleman made his 200th appearance for Everton, who drew 1-1 at Stoke, with Peter Crouch scoring his 100th Premier League goal. Coleman had a hand in the Toffees' equaliser, which was credited as a Ryan Shawcross own goal.

The action continues on Saturday, and we'll bring you two live and exclusive commentary games on Premier League Live with SKY Sports on Today FM. Our coverage begins at the earlier time of Noon as we showcase Chelsea v Arsenal, followed by Hull City against Liverpool. Don't miss it!