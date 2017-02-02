Hurling's unique appeal in the Alps

The piece of ash symbolic of Ireland

What is it about the resonance that a piece of ash has with Irish people? In a time of geopolitical craziness if each country in the world was burying a time capsule of items to symbolise their culture for future generations, in Ireland's case surely a hurley and sliothar would be among the first items to be put in? Every year the GAA's official Puc Fada takes place in the Cooley mountains in County Louth reliving the fabled exploits of Irish folklore hero Fionn Mac Cumhaill. Tiobraid Arann's Brendan Cummins is the record holder of that All Ireland title and a veteran of Today FM's annual ski trip to the Alps. About 10 years ago it was decided to have a bit of an aul puc around with a hurley and ball in the snow one afternoon and see who could drive it the farthest. Since then, such was the popularity of the informal gathering in year one, several intercounty legends have since acted as hurling ambassadors and hurling instructors on the trip. Wexford's Damien Fitzhenry, Clare's Niall Gilligan, Cork's John Gardiner and Waterford's Ken McGrath (check out the youtube video) have all partied and hurled with Today FM listeners in the snow.

This year the men's trophy went to Galway's Paddy O'Connell. Some man to drive a ball under the watchful eye of 9 time All Ireland winner Tommy Walsh. Do you remember Tommy's first senior hurling All Ireland Final in 2003? I'm sure 'who's this lad from Tullaroan?' was an expression used throughout Tommy's early career before he established himself in the greatest hurling team of all time. In the 03' final against Cork, from throw in, the first ball came to Tommy and he drove it over the bar for the Cat's first point. Since then he's bagged 9 All Ireland medals. Some man for the one man. Like Paddy O' Connell. One ball bang. The ball Paddy struck in the 2017 renewal of the Today FM/Topflight Puc Fada was half burnt from hitting the atmosphere before it eventually landed giving Paddy back to back titles with a strike of over 70 yards.

It was a drive that saw Galway profit at Tipperary's expense with Moycarkey's Cathal 'The Sweeper' Ryan nudged into second place on the Alpine course. But he wasn't bitter!

And guess what? A MEATH man came third! Aonghus Mulvihill indicating that the clan are more than just good administrators! His Dad Liam was Paraic Duffy's predecessor as GAA Ard Stiuritheoir, serving as DG for 29 years. Aonghus was the last man out and made his one shot count. He refused to comment on questions about whether this was the height of his competitive GAA success!

Mens winner Paddy O'Connell only buried his Dad on December 23rd and such was the way he connected with the sliothar he is convinced he had divine assistance.

Today FM is an equal opportunities competition organiser and Banner native Sinead O'Donnell showed the female field how to hurl in style but she was pushed all the way in the Camogie decider by St. Judes club woman Dee O'Connor. However Sinead's 50 yard belt saw her claim the win and she even drove it further than the efforts of a fair few of the boys from Carlow, Roscommon and Donegal.

This is how Sinead connected so well before Topflight MD Tony Collins and kilkenny superhero Tommy Walsh presented her with the cup and Dee with her medal.

Fair woman to drive it! The technique that saw Cratloe's Sinead O' Donnell claim the @todayfm Camogie Puc Fada 🏆in the Alps 👊 pic.twitter.com/9lx1Y0WGyH — Paul Collins (@paulcollinstipp) January 31, 2017

Even Puc Fada King Brendan Cummins had to marvel at Paddy's approach.

And connect. Paddy O'Connell from Claregalway sends a scorcher into the Alps 4 back to back @todayfm Puc Fada titles. Galway are back. 👊 pic.twitter.com/ifWLA0M3p7 — Paul Collins (@paulcollinstipp) January 31, 2017

@paulcollinstipp Tog that man out... Looks like he'd drive it over the top of Carn an Mhadaidh in 1 Poc 💪 @GAAPocFada https://t.co/Y0qvW7bN6e — Brendan Cummins (@BrenCummins1) January 31, 2017

It's a good job the drug testers weren't looking for samples in the Tiroler bar afterwards where sips out of the cups were available. Thanks to official kit supplier Torpey Hurleys. And roll on 2018! Galway for the 3 in a row?