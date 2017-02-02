BREAKING: Ireland team to play Scotland

Ireland’s head coach Joe Schmidt Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Billy Stickland

The Six Nations is here!

Paddy Jackson will start in place of the injured Johnny Sexton for Saturday's Six Nations opener between Ireland and Scotland at Murrayfield.

Coach Joe Schmidt has made three changes from the 15 which defeated Australia in November.

Simon Zebo comes in on the right wing instead of Andrew Trimble, with Robbie Henshaw back at centre in place of the injured Jared Payne.

In the second row, Schmidt has picked Iain Henderson to partner Devin Toner, with Donnacha Ryan left out altogether.

Jack McGrath, Rory Best and Tadhg Furlong are the front row, with the fit again Sean O'Brien, CJ Stander and Jamie Heaslip forming the back row. Josh Van der Flier makes way for O'Brien.

Conor Murray and Jackson are to wear the 9 and 10 jerseys, with Keith Earls alongside Zebo on the wings, Garry Ringrose to partner Henshaw at centre and Rob Kearney selected at full back.

Schmidt has selected a replacements bench which includes Tommy Bowe, Ultan Dillane and Niall Scannell.

Kick off at Murrayfield on Saturday is at 2.25.