Chelsea's Transformation Since Defeat at Arsenal

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte appears dejected during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture by: Adam Davy / PA Wire/Press Association Images

Leaders Chelsea take on Arsenal on Saturday having lost just one league game since they last met in September

Chelsea and Arsenal meet at Stamford Bridge this weekend and even if Arsenal were to win it's still hard to see anyone catching the Premier League leaders.

Antonio Conte's side go into the game with a nine point lead at the top following an impressive run since the Blues were beaten by the Gunners back in September:

That 3-0 loss on the 24th of September was Chelsea's second league defeat of the season and it came just eight days after they were beaten 2-1 by Liverpool at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea were 3-0 down at half time at the Emirates and they didn't register their first shot on target until the 82nd minute. Conte changed his formation to a 3-4-3 at the break and the rest is history.

Conte called it a " disaster " after the loss to Arsenal and said: "I think that we didn't have the right attitude from the first minute. After today we are thinking we must work a lot because we are a great team only on paper. "

He added " I have to solve the situation, two at the back, three at the back, four at the back, I don't care. I just have to solve this."

The following week they went to Hull and won 2-0 in a game that was live on Today FM's Premier League Live. I have to admit we were a little bit surprised to hear that Victor Moses had been included in the starting 11 and Brian Kerr was quick to spot from the commentary box at the K Com that Moses was operating as a right wing back with Marcos Alonso on the left.

Chelsea were always expected to beat Hull so tougher tests were still to come but Conte's men passed them with flying colours and went on a run of 13 consecutive Premier League wins before Tottenham eventually beat them on January 4th.

Their impressive run included wins over both Manchester clubs, Everton and Tottenham who did exact revenge five weeks later.

Since the defeat at Arsenal in September, Chelsea have won 15 of their last 17 league games, scored 38 goals and conceded just seven.

Leicester showed last season that a solid defence is key to winning a league title, something Chelsea also proved two seasons ago.

Chelsea had 10 points after six games and were eight points behind leaders Manchester City after a drubbing at Arsenal but the league leaders go into the weekend with a nine point advantage and 15 games to play.

Chelsea v Arsenal will be first of two commentary games on Premier League Live with Sky Sports which airs from 12-6pm this Saturday on Today FM.

It will be followed by Liverpool's trip to Hull.