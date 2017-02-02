No cake walk

Irish coach Joe Schmidt expects a tough Six Nations campaign

It is all systems go at Carton House as the Irish Rugby team prepare to head for Scotland for their opening game of the 2017 Six Nations Championship. Aiming to win the title for the third time in four years head coach Joe Schmidt admits he is quietly confident, but knows the tournament will be no 'cake walk'.

Joe Schmidt is quietly confident heading into @IrishRugby @SixNationsRugby opener, but it will be no 'cake walk'. pic.twitter.com/uHqoZLfsTk — Ross Lindsay (@Ross_A_Lindsay) February 2, 2017

The news that Donnacha Ryan misses the game having sat out training with a knee injury last week means Joe has named a team that includes just 9 of the players that began the famous win over New Zealand in Chicago. Johnny Sexton and Jared Payne are big losses, but Sean O'Brien and Iain Henderson are back, and Garry Ringrose and Robbie Henshaw will finally line out together in the Irish midfield.

In Sexton's absence, Paddy Jackson will start his first Six Nations game since 2013. The Ulsterman did wear the Number 10 jersey for the three games against South Africa in the summer and Rob Kearney says the squad have full faith in him. "Paddy has been there all week running the plays, so he is more than equipped."

Sean O'Brien admits there has been a lot of intensity and competition in training, but says the players stopped short of tearing strips off each other. The Leinster flanker, who missed most of last year's Six Nations due to a hamstring injury, thinks Scotland first up at Murrayfield will pose one of the toughest challenges for Ireland. Wet weather has been forecast for Edinburgh on Saturday and O'Brien knows that could play into the home side's hands at the breakdown. "We want to keep it as fast paced as we can, I suppose they will try and slow us up a little bit. The quicker we can get good ball I think the easier a job Conor Murray will have."

Joe Schmidt also thinks the battle of the back row will be key and has highlighted the Stormers centre Huw Jones as one of Scotland's biggest threats.