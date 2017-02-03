Berahino's suspension adds intrigue to his West Brom return tomorrow

West Brom and Stoke have both admitted he served an 8-week ban

After more than two years of digging in their heels, Saido Berahino finally completed his long-awaited move away from West Brom.

In the end he went to Stoke City in a £12m deal, and it was a slight surprise to see the deal going through without any complications, given West Brom's determination to keep the player in the past.

However, news broke this morning which has shed light on why the Baggies were so happy to end their relationship with Berahino.

It has emerged that the player served an eight-week suspension earlier this season, following reports he had failed an out-of-competition drugs test, for a recreational substance.

Both his former and current managers confirmed the player had been suspended, but neither clarified what the ban was for.

West Brom manager Tony Pulis was reluctant to get into the situation. Berahino's last appearance for the club came against Bournemouth in September, and all Pulis said was that the player was not fit, "for whatever reason."

His current manager Mark Hughes was equally evasive when asked about it, simply saying they were aware of the suspension, with any other information up to his firmer club to reveal.

Berahino made his return to action on Wednesday night in Stoke's 1-1 draw against Everton.

And with the striker now set to feature against West Brom tomorrow in the Premier League, news of his suspension couldn't have come at a worse time.

It'll be interesting to see the reaction he gets at the Hawthorns.