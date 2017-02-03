Tiger withdraws in Dubai after yet more back problems

He's played just three rounds in his latest comeback

He had been hoping to use Roger Federer's Australian Open title last weekend as inspiration, but just five days later, Tiger's injury frustrations have returned.

Federer ended a four-and-a-half year wait for a Gland Slam title with his success in Melbourne, coming back from a six-month injury layoff to defy the odds, and his age.

Tiger Woods is in a similar situation. His later years have been blighted with injuries, and like Federer he's been waiting quite a while to add to his haul of major wins.

However, just three rounds into his latest comeback, his body is giving up on him. After missing the cut at last week's Farmers Insurance Open - his first PGA Tour event in 18 months - Tiger followed it up with a five over par round of 77 in Dubai yesterday.

He played his round in Dubai pain-free, but Woods was hit with lower back spasms last night, forcing the 41-year old to withdraw before this morning's second round.

Tiger's agent Mark Steinberg explains the reasons behind Woods' withdrawal. pic.twitter.com/V6qK4AojxQ — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) February 3, 2017

Woods is scheduled to play in both the Genesis Open and Honda Classic later this month. At the moment his agent Mark Steinberg says he expects to be in the field for those events.

But after this latest setback, we might have a nervous wait to see if he tees off in California in two weeks time.