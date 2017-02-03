Scotland v Ireland preview

The excitement is building as the long wait for the opening game of the 2017 Six Nations Championship is nearly over. It is that time of the year where hopes are high, the slate is wiped clean and everyone has a shot at the title.

As Ireland aim for a third crown in 4 years, Joe Schmidt says he is quietly confident and aiming for a top two finish. From Joe, that is quite the statement of intent. The feeling from Scotland is that they are ready to finally build on the promise of almost making the World Cup semi finals, and beating France this time last year.

Scotland have however only defeated Ireland three times in the 17 years of the Six Nations. They were handed the wooden spoon to clear up after a title winning party the last time their Celtic Cousins visited. It is the last chance for soon to depart coach Vern Cotter to get a Test win over his old apprentice. The fallout from the Munster-Glasgow Champions Cup battles means there is certainly no lack of motivation for these Scottish players.

Ireland will line out with the core group of players who beat the All Blacks and the Wallabies in November. The loss of Johnny Sexton is a massive blow, but it was hardly a surprise. Paddy Jackson started all three test matches in South Africa in the summer, and will relish the chance to finally win a Six Nations game in the number ten shirt. Ireland's back up in certain positions looks relatively thin so certain players can expect to be targeted. Conor Murray's campaign means French referee Romain Poite, his officials, and even the crowd will all be on watch to see if it gets out of hand.

Ireland will be on guard to ensure the game doesn't become an arm wrestle. Their success in recent years has been built on their ability to build an early lead, and a good start would be a real test to Scotland's burgeoning confidence.

Kick off at Murrayfield on Saturday is at 2.25.