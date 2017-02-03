Double Dose of Premier League Live on Today FM

Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez (left) and Chelsea's N'Golo Kante battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture by Adam Davy PA Wire/PA Images

Chelsea v Arsenal is one of two commentary games on a six hour show this weekend

Chelsea v Arsenal – 12.30pm

So much has changed since Arsenal beat Chelsea 3-0 at the Emirates back in September. Chelsea went on a run of 13 consecutive league wins which has helped them open up a nine point lead at the top of the table. Liverpool are the only team to win at Stamford Bridge this season but Antonio Conte’s men responded by winning their next eight league games at home.

It’s really last chance saloon for Arsenal but even if they were to win this weekend they’d still have a massive job on their hands to win a first league title since 2004. Over the last few seasons Arsenal have had a few freak results at home so maybe we shouldn’t have been too surprised when they lost 2-1 to Watford on Tuesday night. Arsene Wenger’s side have lost their last four games at Stamford Bridge and the Arsenal boss will have to watch this one from the stands because of his touchline ban.

Ian Beach and Brian Kerr will be our commentary team at Stamford Bridge.

Hull v Liverpool – 3pm

This is a game both clubs need to win for very different reasons. Liverpool were much improved against Chelsea on Tuesday night but under Jurgen Klopp they don’t have a problem against the top teams. The Reds are yet to win a league game in 2017 and they’ve already lost to Burnley, Bournemouth and Swansea this season which will give Hull some hope.

Hull moved off the bottom of the table with a scoreless draw away to Manchester United on Wednesday so they’ve taken four points from three league games under Marco Silva. We were at Anfield earlier in the season when Liverpool beat Hull 5-1 but they’re unlikely to have it as easy this weekend.

Ron Jones and Jason McAteer will be in the commentary box for us at the KCOM Stadium.

Premier League Live with Sky Sports on Today FM from 12-6pm on February 4th.