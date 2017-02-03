England's squad depth will be tested when the French arrive at Twickenham

Eddie Jones is without several key players tomorrow

The 2017 Six Nations will begin as 2016 championship ended for Eddie Jones, with a game against the ever-unpredictable Les Bleus.

A 15th win in-a-row is the prize on offer for Eddie Jones and England, with their game against France looking like the standout from the opening weekend.

It's a game that will give us an insight into the English depth, with several key players from last year's title on a lengthy injury list.

The Vunipola brothers - Billy and Mako - are sidelined with knee injuries. Billy Vunipola's number 8 jersey is a large one to fill, both figuratively and literally. Nathan Hughes will wear it tomorrow, and while he certainly has the size to fit it, he has a big job on his hands to provide the same impact as Vunipola.

While older brother Mako is a loss in the front row, Eddie Jones will have been relieved to see Joe Marler complete a Lazarus-like recovery from a fractured leg to replace him at loosehead.

Chris Robshaw's absence means Maro Itoje moves back to blindside flanker, his first time wearing 6 at International level. However, if he can take to it like he has at second row and openside flanker, England won't have much to worry about.

And despite Anthony Watson and George Kruis also missing with injuries, it's hard to pick out a dud in England's matchday 23.

The Six Nations kicks off tomorrow, and @Ross_A_Lindsay looks ahead to Scotland v Ireland at Murrayfield. https://t.co/csyi0TZt6p — Today FM Sport (@todayfmsport) February 3, 2017

France's head coach Guy Noves has his own absentees to worry about though, with Wesley Fofana, Eddy Ben Arous and Xavier Chiocci all missing out. Cyril Baille, Kévin Gourdon and Baptiste Serin all make their Championship debuts tomorrow, with Serin in particular the one to watch.

His head coach may have declared that "French flair is not part of the modern game", but the 22-year-old has shown plenty so far in his young career.

The last time Wales went into a Six Nations game without Jamie Roberts in their starting side, Ronan O'Gara kicked a late drop-goal for Ireland in Cardiff to seal the Six Nations Championship and a Grand Slam.

That was March 2009, almost eight years ago.

Tomorrow, he'll wear the number 23 shirt in Rome, as Scott Williams and Jonathan Davies start in the centre for Wales, who are being led this year by Rob Howley, with Warren Gatland on a Lions sabbatical.

The Autumn saw an indifferent set of results for Howley. It started with a sobering defeat against Australia, before cruising past a Springbok side in turmoil. In between were a pair of less than inspiring wins against Argentina and Japan.

Wales have the heaviest team on week one of the Six Nations, according to this graphic from @MyproteinUK Italy the lightest pic.twitter.com/9uuQ7XifuU — Rugby World (@Rugbyworldmag) February 3, 2017

Just like the Welsh, November saw some highs and lows for Conor O'Shea's Italy, with their shock win against South Africa followed by defeat to Tonga.

Luckily though, the bar for Six Nations improvement is set quite low for O'Shea, after the Azzurri claimed the wooden-spoon in 2016.

A win of any kind will be a step up, and might push back the growing calls for promotion and relegation in the tournament. Their best chances to do so look like being on Sunday against Wales, and their final day's trip to play Scotland in Murrayfield.

In reality though, a losing bonus point against the Welsh seems like being a decent outcome, with Rob Howley's side heavy favourites to open their account with at least four points, and possibly five.