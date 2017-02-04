Seamus Coleman speaks to Today FM after being awarded the Freedom of Donegal

He follows in the footsteps of Shay Given and Packie Bonner.

Republic of Ireland captain Seamus Coleman was a proud man today.

Not only had he played a part in Everton's emphatic 6-3 win against Bournemouth at Goodison Park, but he was also celebrating a personal achievement.

It was revealed earlier this week that the right back was to be honoured with the freedom of Donegal by the county council.

He follows in the footsteps of some other Irish footballing greats like Packie Bonner and Shay Given, and will be given the honour at a civic reception, with a date yet to be set.

Nice article in today's programme at Goodison @donegalcouncil to give Seamus Coleman the freedom of Donegal @todayfmsport pic.twitter.com/63l03sKl2q — philkinsella (@philkinsella) February 4, 2017

After today's win, Coleman spoke to Premier League Live's Phil Kinsella at Goodison Park, and as usual the word "proud" was prevalent at the mention of his hometown.

"Everyone knows how proud I am of where I come from. Proud of my home town in Killybegs, proud of my county.

"I think that probably played a part in the recognition they gave me".

Hear more from Coleman below: