World of Football: We talk bizarre red cards and Adam Lallana's diet with Jason McAteer

by Neil Treacy  04th Feb 2017  20:47
Today FM image

A look back at some stories you may have missed in the last week

Jason McAteer joined Philip Egan and Neil Treacy for this week's World of Football on Premier League Live, with strange red cards, Adam Lallana's diet, and a lot of toilet humour throughout.

Unusual red cards have been a feature of the last week.

This morning, former Everton midfielder Tim Cahill found himself taking the long walk after he was sent off in the A-League's big Melboune derby, his Melbourne City FC team losing 2-1 to Melbourne Victory.

However, he picked up the red card when he was still waiting to come off the subs bench.

There was an even more unusual red card in Scotland last week though.

Goalkeeper Garry Whyte found himself sent off for running behind his goal to answer a call of nature.

Despite that, his side Shettleston held on for a 1-0 win against Shotts Bon Accord in the West of Scotland Super League.

When you gotta go, you gotta go...

And Adam Lallana was also a topic of discussion, after he gave an explanation for his endless energy.

Lallana topped the distance covered charts twice in the space of 44 hours at the turn of the year, in Liverpool's games against Man City and Sunderland.

He revealed the enormous amounts of food he took on between the two games, including three big helpings of pasts, four sandwiches, yogurts, protein shakes and more!

