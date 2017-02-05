Love it? Like it!

McAteer: 'Liverpool have been found out'

by Neil Treacy  05th Feb 2017  12:30
Today FM image

Jason McAteer gives his opinion on where it's gone wrong for the Reds

2017 has been a disaster so far for Liverpool. Nobody can really argue otherwise.

Without a win in five league games, out of the FA Cup, and hopes of a League Cup final gone, it seems their only hopes for the remainder of the season are to stay inside the top four and get Champions League football.

Jason McAteer joined Philip Egan on Premier League Live yesterday to talk about their freefall since the turn of the year, saying their once lethal attack has been found out by the opposition, and that the club are badly in need of a leader to galvanise the squad.

However, the former Liverpool man was adamant that Jurgen Klopp is the man to lead the Reds to a first title in more than 25 years.

