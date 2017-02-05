Larwo: Chasing pack can't be trusted to catch Chelsea

Mark Lawrenson wonders what's next for Arsenal

After Chelsea's emphatic 3-1 win against Arsenal at Stamford Bridge, it looks like Antonio Conte's side aren't relenting on their march towards the Premier League title.

Following the game, Mark Lawrenson joined Philip Egan on Premier League Live to talk about how Chelsea won't be stopped, and where Arsenal turn next after back-to-back defeats this week.

With Chelsea nine clear at the top, Lawrenson says that even if the Blues drop points along the way, none of the current contenders are consistent enough to take advantage.

Lawro also had a lot to say about Arsenal and their lack of mental strength when the going gets tough, with Mesut Ozil's anonymity in the big games once again a talking point.

And what next for Arsene Wenger? The Gunners' boss is out of contract this summer, and with another title challenge already gone before the spring, there could be changes at the Emirates next season.