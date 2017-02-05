Love it? Like it!

Today FM

Close

on air now Current Show

PHIL CAWLEY

13:00 - 16:00
00:00 - 01:00

The Beat Goes On with Kelly-Anne Byrne

01:00 - 07:00

Overnight

07:00 - 10:00

Sunday Breakfast with Alison Curtis

10:00 - 11:00

The Sunday Business Show

11:00 - 13:00

Neil Delamere's Sunday Best

13:00 - 16:00

Phil Cawley

16:00 - 19:00

Hector's Sunday Sitting Room

19:00 - 23:59

Ed's Songs of Praise

21:00 - 22:00

Songs in the Key of Life with Nadine O'Regan

22:00 - 23:59

The Beat Goes On with Kelly-Anne Byrne

Larwo: Chasing pack can't be trusted to catch Chelsea

by Neil Treacy  05th Feb 2017  13:44
Today FM image

Mark Lawrenson wonders what's next for Arsenal

After Chelsea's emphatic 3-1 win against Arsenal at Stamford Bridge, it looks like Antonio Conte's side aren't relenting on their march towards the Premier League title.

Following the game, Mark Lawrenson joined Philip Egan on Premier League Live to talk about how Chelsea won't be stopped, and where Arsenal turn next after back-to-back defeats this week.

With Chelsea nine clear at the top, Lawrenson says that even if the Blues drop points along the way, none of the current contenders are consistent enough to take advantage.

Lawro also had a lot to say about Arsenal and their lack of mental strength when the going gets tough, with Mesut Ozil's anonymity in the big games once again a talking point.

And what next for Arsene Wenger? The Gunners' boss is out of contract this summer, and with another title challenge already gone before the spring, there could be changes at the Emirates next season.

  • Today FM image

    Ian Bailey served with murder indictment by French courts

    Today FM image

    Larwo: Chasing pack can't be trusted to catch Chelsea

    Today FM image

    McAteer: 'Liverpool have been found out'

    Today FM image

    Turkish police round up 400 Islamic State suspects

  • Today FM image

    Cillian Murphy Has The Best Story About A Chipper In Galway

    Today FM image

    Join The Cawley Camino 2017

    Today FM image

    LISTEN: 'I'm a winner'

    Today FM image

    The Ultimate Driving Playlist As Chosen By You

Copyright © 2017 TODAY FM, Radio Ireland Limited T/A Today FM
Registered Address: Marconi House, Digges Lane, Dublin 2
Registered Number: 2305277

Advertise with us
Sponsorships & Promos