Love it? Like it!

Today FM

Close

on air now Current Show

THE IAN DEMPSEY BREAKFAST SHOW

07:00 - 09:00
00:00 - 01:00

The Beat Goes On with Kelly-Anne Byrne

01:00 - 05:00

Overnight

05:00 - 07:00

Early Breakfast with Paula MacSweeney

07:00 - 09:00

The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show

09:00 - 12:00

Dermot and Dave

12:00 - 14:30

Lunchtime with Muireann

14:30 - 16:30

Off the Charts with Fergal D'Arcy

16:30 - 19:00

The Last Word with Matt Cooper

19:00 - 21:00

Lost in Music with Louise Duffy

21:00 - 23:59

The Paul McLoone Show

Leicester's fall continues, while Jesus is the saviour in Manchester

by Neil Treacy  06th Feb 2017  07:00
Today FM image

Sergio Aguero has also hinted at a possible City exit

We knew the second Leicester City album would be tough, but we didn't think it would be this tough.

Most observers thought a top 7 or 8 finish would be a reasonable return after overachieving so much last year. Even a pessimist would have thought a relegation battle would be too much of a stretch.

But after just one win in nine Premier League games, a relegation battle is exactly what they face.

Claudio Ranieri's side put up a fight against Manchester United until shortly before half time, but once Henrikh Mkhitaryan intercepted Robert Huth to fire United in front, the champions capitulated, and were 3-0 behind in the blink of an eye.

Kasper Schmeichel fronted up afterwards to the Sky cameras. He labelled their performances "embarrassing". There aren't too many people who'd argue with him.

Claudio Ranieri may have achieved the status of God in Leicester in the last 12 months, but football is fickle, and the pressure on him is growing.

They're now just a point clear of the relegation zone, and just two points off bottom. He needs to turn it around fast.

Meanwhile it was a tale of two South American strikers at the Etihad Stadium.

Gabriel Jesus may have been a pricey £27m when he signed for Man City in the summer as a 19-year-old, but after finally linking up with the squad last month, his early performances prove he's worth the money and the hype.

After scoring his first goal for the club against West Ham midweek, the Brazilian grabbed another two against Swansea yesterday, the second of which was an injury time winner to send his side back into the top four.

Naturally, Guardiola had a Pep in his step in the post-match interview.

However, Jesus's great start to life at City is having a direct impact on his teammate Sergio Aguero.

He's been preferred to Aguero for the last two matches, and after Swansea victory the Argentinean dropped a big hint that he may not be at the Etihad Stadium for much longer.

City maintain the striker is going nowhere, but those comments will have plenty of Europe's top clubs on red alert.

  • Today FM image

    Leicester's fall continues, while Jesus is the saviour in...

    Today FM image

    England remain the team to beat after the opening 6N weekend

    Today FM image

    The New England Patriots Win The Super Bowl

    Today FM image

    Sports Sunday

  • Today FM image

    Cillian Murphy Has The Best Story About A Chipper In Galway

    Today FM image

    The Beat Goes On Playlist Sat 4th Feb 17

    Today FM image

    Turkish police round up 400 Islamic State suspects

    Today FM image

    Appeals court refuses to reinstate Trump travel ban

Copyright © 2017 TODAY FM, Radio Ireland Limited T/A Today FM
Registered Address: Marconi House, Digges Lane, Dublin 2
Registered Number: 2305277

Advertise with us
Sponsorships & Promos