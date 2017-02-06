Leicester's fall continues, while Jesus is the saviour in Manchester

Sergio Aguero has also hinted at a possible City exit

We knew the second Leicester City album would be tough, but we didn't think it would be this tough.

Most observers thought a top 7 or 8 finish would be a reasonable return after overachieving so much last year. Even a pessimist would have thought a relegation battle would be too much of a stretch.

But after just one win in nine Premier League games, a relegation battle is exactly what they face.

Claudio Ranieri's side put up a fight against Manchester United until shortly before half time, but once Henrikh Mkhitaryan intercepted Robert Huth to fire United in front, the champions capitulated, and were 3-0 behind in the blink of an eye.

Kasper Schmeichel fronted up afterwards to the Sky cameras. He labelled their performances "embarrassing". There aren't too many people who'd argue with him.

Claudio Ranieri may have achieved the status of God in Leicester in the last 12 months, but football is fickle, and the pressure on him is growing.

They're now just a point clear of the relegation zone, and just two points off bottom. He needs to turn it around fast.

Meanwhile it was a tale of two South American strikers at the Etihad Stadium.

Gabriel Jesus may have been a pricey £27m when he signed for Man City in the summer as a 19-year-old, but after finally linking up with the squad last month, his early performances prove he's worth the money and the hype.

After scoring his first goal for the club against West Ham midweek, the Brazilian grabbed another two against Swansea yesterday, the second of which was an injury time winner to send his side back into the top four.

Naturally, Guardiola had a Pep in his step in the post-match interview.

However, Jesus's great start to life at City is having a direct impact on his teammate Sergio Aguero.

He's been preferred to Aguero for the last two matches, and after Swansea victory the Argentinean dropped a big hint that he may not be at the Etihad Stadium for much longer.

Aguero: "In these last three months that are left I have to help the club and as I say the club will decide if I have a place here or not." — Sam Lee (@Sammy_Goal) February 5, 2017

City maintain the striker is going nowhere, but those comments will have plenty of Europe's top clubs on red alert.