Sport's Weekend Life Lessons

Old adages ring true

There's an Irish seanfhocail 'tosu maith leath na h-oibre.' A good start is half the work and never was there a more appropriate weekend takeaway for the Six Nations squad.

Joe Schmidt's side were favourites to come through a tough battle at Murrayfield, but a 27-22 defeat has ended hopes of a Grand Slam for another year. They now have just a week to prepare for the trip to Rome to take on Conor O'Shea's Italy on Saturday. Conor O' Shea's side can expect to be victims of a backlash but will it be too little too late for the boys in green to still have a shot at the title this season? One thing is for sure all Joe Schmidt has to do to fire them up is put this clip on repeat.

The Dubs are miles ahead of the rest...and Jack's back.

For any of the 31 counties outside Dublin, the depth of the squad in the big smoke and the resources available makes them green with envy. 2017 is looking like it will be more of the same from the reigning league and All Ireland champions. First of all an experimental side took the pre season O'Byrne cup in Leinster, now another major lift. Former footballer of the year Jack McCaffrey returned to the Dublin senior football team for the first time in over a year as the All Ireland champions extended their unbeaten run in league and championship to 30 games.

A point from play and 6 frees made Dean Rock top scorer for the Dubs in their 7 point opening Allianz League victory over Cavan which saw jim gavins side emerge 18 points to 11 winners. Early days but looking like the same outcome again for the Dubs in 2017.

In Sport and life you've gotta believe.

The New England Patriots came back from the biggest ever points deficit to win the premier event of the year in United States sport.

They were 28-3 down at one point in the final of American Football's Super Bowl 51 - but eventually beat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime. That's some result and some belief in your system. Where does that leave Leicester? Their 3-nil Premier League defeat to Manchester United heaped further pressure on manager Claudio Ranieri - with the team just a point above the relegation places.

Hats off to the Irish Daily Star though for another classic back page.