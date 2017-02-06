Love it? Like it!

Tributes pour in for Springbok legend Joost van der Westhuizen

by Neil Treacy  06th Feb 2017  14:49
Today FM image

RIP Joost

The rugby great has passed away at the age of 45

Just like Jonah Lomu, Joost van der Westhuizen was one of rugby's poster boys in the 1990s.

But less than 18 months after the rugby world lost Lomu, the legendary Springbok scrum half has passed away at just 45-years-old.

Van der Westhuizen was a revolutionary scrum half, playing 89 times for the Springboks and scoring a staggering 38 tries, second only to Bryan Habana in the country's record books. In 2007, he was inducted to the International Rugby Hall of Fame alongside the likes of Lomu, Jason Leonard and Wales' Ieuan Evans.

Standing at more than six feet tall, the Blue Bull has been credited with changing the landscape of scrum half play, bringing the position into a new era.

He was integral to the Boks' famous World Cup triumph in 1995, with his series of potentially try-saving tackles on the apparently unstoppable Lomu going down in legend.

The Springbok captain hung up his boots in 2003, but it was in 2011 that his life changed forever, when he was diagnosed with motor neuron disease.

After six years of fighting, his health deteriorated in recent months, and on Saturday he was admitted to a Johannesburg hospital. This morning it was confirmed by his J9 foundation that he had passed away, two weeks shy of his 46th birthday.

One of the most universally popular players of his generation, tributes from former teammates and opponents have been flooding in.

The list of superlatives sums up his legacy.

South African rugby president Mark Alexander has also paid tribute to his work not only for South African rugby, but through his J9 Foundation, which was set up to promote awareness of the disease.

"Joost will be remembered as one of the greatest Springboks - not only of his generation, but of all time. 

"He also became an inspiration and hero to many fellow sufferers of this terrible disease as well as to those unaffected. We all marvelled at his bravery, his fortitude and his uncomplaining acceptance of this terrible burden."

