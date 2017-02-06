Love it? Like it!

Is Robbie Keane set for a move to Dubai?

by Neil Treacy  06th Feb 2017  15:38
Today FM image

Robbie Keane

He's been pictured training with Al-Ahli

Robbie Keane's kept us waiting on the destination of his next club, but it appears that wait may be over.

For a while it seemed like he was set to link up with the big Irish contingent at Preston and he was also touted with a return to his first English club Wolves. Speaking last month, Keane himself hinted that his next destination was likely to be in the UK.

However the Republic of Ireland's record scorer was this morning pictured training with Al-Ahli in Dubai, who tweeted shots of the Dubliner and the caption: "Irish star Robbie Keane participates in the morning drills"

Keane has been without a club since ending his five-year stint at LA Galaxy in November, and is yet to comment on the pictures.

There's no confirmation that Keane has officially joined the club, leaving open the possibility that he's just training in Dubai as he continues to ponder his next move.

His former Leeds boss and fellow Dubliner David O'Leary has previously managed the Dubai side in 2010 and 2011, but was dismissed after just six wins in 15 games.

 

 

