Faugheen and Min give Willie Mullins another Cheltenham headache

Willie Mullins

They join Annie Power out of contention for the festival

Just two weeks ago Willie Mullins was hit with a big blow, when it was confirmed that Annie Power - last year's Champion Hurdle winner - would be ruled out of next month's festival.

And it seems that bad news must come in threes, with stablemates Faugheen and Min now also forced to miss National Hunt's biggest race meeting.

It's the second year in a row that Faugheen has been forced to skip Cheltenham, with the 2015 Champion Hurdle winner suffering from what's been confirmed as a stress fracture.

Faugheen had been favourite to reclaim that title in this year's running, despite missing the recent Irish Champion Hurdle, but Mullins confirmed the star's absence from the Cotswolds today.

"We had hoped Faugheen had just tweaked a muscle, but we've had it checked out and it's a stress fracture," Mullins said.

Faugheen, Min, Annie Power out of Cheltenham, Vautour RIP, Gigginstown gone. Many setbacks, but Willie Mullins is still the best NH trainer. — John Duggan (@jduggantodayfm) February 6, 2017

Min had been a second favourite to the Nicky Henderson-trained Altior for the Arkle next month, but after being forced to withdraw from the recent Irish Arkle running at Leopardstown, Mullins says bone bruising will keep the 6-year-old out of the festival.

However, the trainer is still hopeful both horses will be back in action later this year.

"Min has a bruise. Hopefully both will still make the track this season.

"There are options at Fairyhouse and Punchestown for Min, hopefully he makes one of them, while we'll try to get Faugheen ready for Punchestown."

Time to get the bubble-wrap out for Douvan!