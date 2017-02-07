The Morning Take

Davy's Health, Abusive Fans & Willie's unlucky run

Quite an admission by former all ireland winning Clare senior hurler and manager Davy Fitzgerald that he needs to be healthier. We all do. Last summer Davy was hospitalised with a cardiac issue that required the insertion of two more stents into his heart. The 45 year old admitted his doctor wasnt best pleased to see him take another inter county management job with Wexford but it's good to see him back. Mind yourself Davy.

Good points made by the Limerick boss.

Limerick senior hurling manager John Kiely has jumped to the defence of his players and told abusive fans to stay away from the county's games if they intend to make life difficult for his players.

The Garryspillane clubman man and principal of the Abbey CBS in Tipp town was incensed by the verbal slurs directed at his team when they went down to Cork by 21 points in the Gaelic Grounds last month.

However the Limerick bainisteoir insists it's a minority among Limerick supporters. He rightly noted that right thinking GAA fans wouldn't get involved in that carry on. Well said.

Kiely is preparing his team to open their Allianz Division 1B account away to Wexford on Sunday optimistic about the direction the squad is heading in ahead of what should be an entertaining opening weekend. The early season mind games in full view here.

Season not yet over for Faugheen and Min

One of Ireland's greatest ever trainers Willie Mullins must be wondering when his bad luck streak will end.

The 2017 Punchestown racing festival is the new target for the return of the horse they call 'the machine'.

However 2015 Champion Hurdle winner Faugheen won't race at the Cheltenham Festival because of a stress fracture. It means the nine-year-old sits the race out two years running. He missed his defence of the Irish Champion Hurdle last month too.

In a double blow for the Mullins yard, stablemate Min was also ruled out of next months Cheltenham extravaganza but he's expected to reappear at the Fairyhouse festival in mid April. Willie and punters will be keeping their fingers crossed that those return to action targets are met. Worth taking time out to remind ourselves just why Faugheen earned that nickname.