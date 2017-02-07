Love it? Like it!

Today FM

Close

on air now Current Show

OFF THE CHARTS WITH FERGAL D'ARCY

14:30 - 16:30
00:00 - 00:59

Chill

01:00 - 05:00

Overnight

05:00 - 07:00

Early Breakfast with Paula MacSweeney

07:00 - 09:00

The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show

09:00 - 12:00

Dermot and Dave

12:00 - 14:30

Lunchtime with Muireann

14:30 - 16:30

Off the Charts with Fergal D'Arcy

16:30 - 19:00

The Last Word with Matt Cooper

19:00 - 21:00

Lost in Music with Louise Duffy

21:00 - 23:59

The Paul McLoone Show

We should love defending, but we didn't

by Ross Lindsay  07th Feb 2017  13:00
Today FM image

Andy Farrell

Andy Farrell on Ireland's Murrayfield meltdown...

A Rugby League legend, Ireland's defence coach Andy Farrell comes across as a no nonsense Northern Englishman, so it is a surprise to hear him use the word 'love'.


The man chosen to mastermind the Lions defence against New Zealand in the summer clearly has a passion for his area of expertise, so will no doubt have been aghast at Ireland's Six Nations nightmare against Scotland at Murrayfield.


The ease at which Stuart Hogg and Alex Dunbar were able to score has posed big questions for Andy Farrell's defensive system.


Farrell says the mood of the team was to blame in Edinburgh, and as Ireland head to Rome ahead of St Valentine's Day, he thinks they must rediscover their 'love for defending' when playing against Italy.

Today FM Image

 

  • Today FM image

    Man charged in connection with fraud investigation

    Today FM image

    Have those tricky conversations with your kids

    Today FM image

    LISTEN: 'Megan thinks nobody cares about her'

    Today FM image

    First supervised drug facility in Dublin 'by October'

  • Today FM image

    Laois Man To Cycle 4,500KM Offroad Along The Rockies For...

    Today FM image

    Weird And Wonderful Ads From The 2017 Super Bowl

    Today FM image

    Irish Lads In Sydney Get Creative Sneaking Into A Music...

    Today FM image

    Win a tasty €1,000 with liberte

Copyright © 2017 TODAY FM, Radio Ireland Limited T/A Today FM
Registered Address: Marconi House, Digges Lane, Dublin 2
Registered Number: 2305277

Advertise with us
Sponsorships & Promos