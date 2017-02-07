We should love defending, but we didn't

Andy Farrell

Andy Farrell on Ireland's Murrayfield meltdown...

A Rugby League legend, Ireland's defence coach Andy Farrell comes across as a no nonsense Northern Englishman, so it is a surprise to hear him use the word 'love'.



The man chosen to mastermind the Lions defence against New Zealand in the summer clearly has a passion for his area of expertise, so will no doubt have been aghast at Ireland's Six Nations nightmare against Scotland at Murrayfield.



The ease at which Stuart Hogg and Alex Dunbar were able to score has posed big questions for Andy Farrell's defensive system.



Farrell says the mood of the team was to blame in Edinburgh, and as Ireland head to Rome ahead of St Valentine's Day, he thinks they must rediscover their 'love for defending' when playing against Italy.