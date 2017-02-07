What does the future hold for Ranieri?

Picture by: Nigel French / PA Wire/Press Association Images

Leicester City have backed the Italian to turn it around this season

Leicester City released a statement this afternoon to express their " unwavering support " for manager Claudio Ranieri, following a poor run of results in the Premier League. The champions haven't won a league game in 2017 and they're yet to score a top flight goal in the new year, leaving them just one point above the relegation zone. There have been reports of unrest in the camp but the club says it will remain united behind its manager and behind its players and that the club is firmly focused on the challenges ahead. "

Read the statement in full:

" In light of recent speculation, Leicester City Football Club would like to make absolutely clear its unwavering support for its First Team Manager, Claudio Ranieri.

“ While there is a collective appreciation from everyone at the Club that recent form needs to improve, the unprecedented success achieved in recent seasons has been based firmly on stability, togetherness and determination to overcome even the greatest of challenges. “

“ The entire Club is and will remain united behind its manager and behind its players, collectively and firmly focused on the challenges ahead. "

What a difference a year makes

With 14 Premier League games to play, champions Leicester City find themselves just one point above the relegation zone following a fourth league defeat in a row against Manchester United on Sunday. At the same stage last season, the Foxes were three points clear of Manchester City and then they won 3-1 against City at the Etihad to move five points clear at the top with 13 games to play. Leicester would go on to win the title by 10 points in one of the greatest stories in sport.

Claudio Ranieri had finally won his first ever top flight title and there was no doubt he was a big part of the success. Unfortunately the Italian was unable to hold onto one of his prize assets N'Golo Kante but the rest of the squad stayed together. We knew Kante would be a big loss and so it has proved although on a personal level the France international is almost certain to win another Premier League title with his current club Chelsea.

It's no surprise Leicester have failed to replicate their success of last season but I don't think many thought they'd be stuck in a relegation battle especially after winning their group in the Champions League before Christmas. It's easy for the manager to get most of the blame but the players need to take responsibility. It seems Leicester owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha will stand by his man despite reports of unrest in the camp.

Goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel said after the defeat to United on Sunday that " every player is hurting. It's not a situation that is comfortable. It's time for everyone to stand up and be counted because if we don't we're going to end up getting relegated."

My concern for Leicester is their lack of confidence and more importantly their lack of fight. When United went 1-0 up on Sunday the heads dropped and it was 2-0 moments later.

I was covering a game at Anfield just over two years ago and I was so impressed by Leicester who battled from 2-0 down at half time to get a 2-2 draw with Liverpool. Leicester won seven of their last nine games to avoid relegation under Nigel Pearson but I haven't seen the same fight from the players over the last couple of weeks.

Leicester face Derby County at the King Power Stadium tomorrow night in an FA Cup fourth round replay but then comes the serious business. They go to a much improved Swansea on Sunday and after that they have league games against Liverpool (home), Hull City (home), Arsenal (away) and West Ham (away).

Leicester are in real danger of becoming the first club since Manchester City in 1938 to be relegated the season after winning a top flight title but they can't sack the man that guided them to the title even if there is risk involved.