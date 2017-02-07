Why Sergio Garcia will win a major in 2017

The world has changed...

Everything has changed. We are now in the age of Trump, Brexit and in golf terms, Tiger Woods is in the sunset of his career, his back no longer willing to co-operate.

Golf has moved on, with Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Jason Day and Dustin Johnson an impressive bunch at the top of the world rankings. However, there is one man who is resurgent, 18 years after he burst onto the world stage. There is one man who can shed the biggest monkey off a back in sport - it is of course Sergio Garcia, the perennial bridesmaid of the gentleman's game, still without a major championship to pay justice to his talent.

Colin Montgomerie famously dominated European golf and the Ryder Cup, but his demons took over at Major Championships and he would never win one. Garcia has played in 73 major tournaments, finished in the top 5 on 12 occasions and has ended runner up 3 times. In those close calls, Padraig Harrington had his number in the 2007 Open and 2008 US PGA, and Garcia was happy to blame everyone else but himself for coming up short. Now, the Spaniard is in a good place. He's getting married to a Texan and golfer, Angela Akins, in the summer. He's no longer engaged in sulking or controversy.

Watching him win the Dubai Desert Classic on Sunday showed me that he's discovered maturity. He seems finally comfortable in his skin and when Henrik Stenson closed within 2 shots in the final round, Garcia responded with a tournament winning tee shot within inches of the flag to set up an easy birdie. Of course, this wasn't a major with the pressure associated with that, but I have seen signs. One such sign was Garcia's putt to halve the Ryder Cup singles match with Phil Mickelson, a match for the ages. Garcia's putting stroke has improved, and his ball striking remains as imperious as ever. It leads me to believe that all he requires is a hot week with the putter. I get the sense Garcia will win a major by many shots, either by going very low early, or coming from behind on the final day.

This year's major championships are at Augusta (Masters), Erin Hills (U.S. Open), Birkdale (Open) and Quail Hollow (U.S. PGA). Garcia's Open record consists of 10 top 10 finishes. He is just too good not to win a claret jug at some stage in his career. His record at Quail Hollow on the regular tour is also excellent. His dislike for Augusta may make it his weakest chance, but what makes me believe in him (and I have wavered significantly) is one word, 'Happiness'.

Garcia appears happy with his life and this I believe will prove the difference at some stage in 2017, earning him that well deserved major title. People may roll their eyes to heaven, but I saw exactly the same thing with Phil Mickelson in 2004. At 33, Mickelson had suffered a series of near misses, mainly by being too aggressive in the heat of Sunday competition. It all turned when he tweaked his attitude and belief system and the golfing gods rewarded him with the green jacket. He has gone on to win 5 major titles. I see clear parallels with Sergio Garcia, who WILL win a major this year!