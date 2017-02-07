Djibril Cisse On The Lookout for a different type of Club

Djibril Cisse, Queens Park Rangers. Picture by Adam Davy EMPICS Sport

The former Liverpool striker wants be become a DJ

Former Liverpool striker Djibril Cisse has officially retired from football at the age of 35. The flashy Frenchman moved to Liverpool from Auxerre in 2004 for £14.5 million and played with the Reds from 2004-2007.

Cisse was part of the Reds Champions League winning squad in 2005 and came off the bench to score a penalty in the shootout against AC Milan not long after recovering from a broken leg. He also had spells in the Premier League with Sunderland and QPR and he also played with Marseille, Panathinaikos, Lazio, FC Kuban Krasnodar and Bastia.

Cisse has revealed that he's going to try his hand as a DJ as well as some punditry and he wants to develop his line of clothing.

A lot of players try and stay in the game in some form once they stop playing but there are plenty of former players who try something completely different.

Arjan de Zeeuw

The former Portsmouth and Wigan defender retired in 2009 and has since become an investigative detective in the Netherlands.

Gavin Peacock

Peacock did work for BBC as a pundit once his playing days were over but then the former Chelsea and QPR midfielder/striker then became a Christian minister instead.

Tim Wiese

The former Werder Bremen goalkeeper played for 15 seasons in Germany before becoming a wrestler in the WWE. Wiese even made his professional wrestling debut at a WWE live event in Munich last November and was part of team with our very own Sheamus.

Wiese is looking a bit bigger these days so I wouldn't going in for a 50-50 tackle with him on a football pitch: