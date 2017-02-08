The Morning Take

UL manager Brian Lohan

Banner sideline rivaly, burger issues, Roman planning

Limerick instututions dominate the quarter finals in the Fitzgibbon Cup higher education hurling championship but will two former team mates end up facing off for the trophy?

Brian Lohan’s University of Limerick advanced from their group to the last 8 after a 23 point victory over DCU St. Pats in their final group fixture and will face DJ Carey's IT Carlow.

Laois man Stephen 'Picky' Maher scored 3-12 for Carlow as they cruised to a 6-20 to 11 point victory over GMIT to set up a last 8 encounter against the castletroy college.

Holders Mary-I will face NUI Galway,

Aaron Gillane scored 3-9 as Mary Immaculate college beat DIT 5-28 to 1-8.

Davy Fitzgerald's LIT secured a home quarter final against UCD with a 5-14 to 3-13 win over WIT.

DCU will be away to University College Cork in the last eight, after Patrick Curran's 12-points helped Dubin city University beat city rivals Trinity 0-19 to 1-14. A Lohan v Fitzgerald final would be worth seeing!



Leicester title defence unhinged by a burger?

Leicester will hope their FA Cup fourth-round replay with Derby can act as a welcome distraction later.

The Premier League champions are just a point above the drop zone and have released a statement backing manager Claudio Ranieri.

The Italian says the club aren't in as dire a situation as some are making out. You've got to admire anyone who's willing to step into a press conference environment and hold their own in the face of what can sometimes be bizarre media questioning.

EG Ranieri was quizzed about tonights match and whether morale is being undermined by....you'll never guess what.

So just to be clear Leicester's defence of the premier league title hasn't been undermined by a chicken burger.

Good things come to those who wait.

Anyone who's had to submit a planning application for a new house will know it can be an anxious time before the county council green light it.

What kind of septic tank will you have? Do you really want 2 storeys etc!

We can all sense how Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich must feel after being given the go ahead to create a mega-mansion In the big apple.

The 49 year old billionaire is combining numbers 11-15 East 75th Street between Fifth and Madison avenues In New york, which are apparantly worth $78 million. Plans to combine them into an 18,255-square-foot Upper East Side mansion — with a 30 foot backyard and a swimming pool in the basement have been cleared as long as they don't look like one single home from outside.

Delighted for him.