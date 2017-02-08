Love it? Like it!

Andy Lee To Return to the Ring

by Philip Egan  08th Feb 2017  16:40
Today FM image

The Limerick southpaw will be back in action on the 18th of March

Irish boxing fans heading to New York on St. Patrick's weekend are in for a treat because Andy Lee will make his return to the ring on the 18th of March. The former world champion will face American KeAndrae Leatherwood in an eight-round middleweight contest on the undercard of Gennady Golovkin and Daniel Jacobs’ title showdown in Madison Square Garden.

It will be the Limerick man’s first bout since December 2015 when he lost his WBO title to Billy Joe Saunders. Lee, 32, will be hoping to impress in order to earn another world title shot against the winner of Golovkin and Jacobs.

It's over two years since Andy Lee became a world champion with a sixth round stoppage against Matt Korobov:

Andy Lee is in action the day after Michael Conlan makes his professional debut against Tim Ibarra at the famous boxing venue so as always there should be plenty of support for him in New York.

Leatherwood has a record of 19 wins, three defeats and a draw in his professional career with twelve of those wins recorded inside the distance.

He's known as KeAndrae " Lightning " Leatherwood and below is him in action but it will be interesting to see how reacts if he's caught with one of those famous right hooks from Andy Lee:

 

