Tiger Woods: It was tough, it was more than brutal

He talks about his comeback...

This is a fascinating video. Tiger Woods, who withdrew before the second round of the recent Dubai Desert Classic with back spasms, has spoken to the former Chief Executive of the Royal and Ancient, Peter Dawson, about his return to golf.

Woods, who has won 14 major titles, but none since 2008, didn't pick up a club in competitive anger for nearly a year and a half. The jury is out as to whether he will ever be a consistent presence again.

One golden nugget: After three back surgeries, Woods says he feels good, but is not sure he will ever feel 'great' again.

The body keeps score.

Watch this from Dubai Magazine Vision: