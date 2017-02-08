Love it? Like it!

Today FM

Close

on air now Current Show

THE LAST WORD WITH MATT COOPER

16:30 - 19:00
00:00 - 00:59

Chill

01:00 - 05:00

Overnight

05:00 - 07:00

Early Breakfast with Paula MacSweeney

07:00 - 09:00

The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show

09:00 - 12:00

Dermot and Dave

12:00 - 14:30

Lunchtime with Muireann

14:30 - 16:30

Off the Charts with Fergal D'Arcy

16:30 - 19:00

The Last Word with Matt Cooper

19:00 - 21:00

Lost in Music with Louise Duffy

21:00 - 23:59

The Paul McLoone Show

Tiger Woods: It was tough, it was more than brutal

by John Duggan  08th Feb 2017  18:37
Today FM image

Image: Youtube

He talks about his comeback...

This is a fascinating video. Tiger Woods, who withdrew before the second round of the recent Dubai Desert Classic with back spasms, has spoken to the former Chief Executive of the Royal and Ancient, Peter Dawson, about his return to golf. 

Woods, who has won 14 major titles, but none since 2008, didn't pick up a club in competitive anger for nearly a year and a half.  The jury is out as to whether he will ever be a consistent presence again. 

One golden nugget: After three back surgeries, Woods says he feels good, but is not sure he will ever feel 'great' again. 

The body keeps score. 

Watch this from Dubai Magazine Vision:  

  • Today FM image

    Tara Palmer Tomkinson has died

    Today FM image

    Tiger Woods: It was tough, it was more than brutal

    Today FM image

    Garda Commissioner's phone records to be examined

    Today FM image

    Ailbhe Reddy Live Session on Lost in Music

  • Today FM image

    Tara Palmer Tomkinson has died

    Today FM image

    Laois Man To Cycle 4,500KM Offroad Along The Rockies For...

    Today FM image

    Legendary Postman Delivers The Most Vague Envelope Of All Time

    Today FM image

    Irish Mammy In A State Of Panic Following Dog Medicine Mix Up

Copyright © 2017 TODAY FM, Radio Ireland Limited T/A Today FM
Registered Address: Marconi House, Digges Lane, Dublin 2
Registered Number: 2305277

Advertise with us
Sponsorships & Promos