Early GAA season pointers?

by Paul Collins  09th Feb 2017  09:51
Today FM image

Seamus Callinan

League encounters a good barometer

Is there anything better than seeing a sports star in any sport at the peak of their powers? Seamus Callinan last September against Kilkenny is a case in point. The reigning All Ireland senior hurling champions return to Croke Park for the first time since that famous day this weekend facing a Dublin side led by 2017 captain Liam Rushe. Given the indication by Tipp boss Mick Ryan that he wants to do back to back September success with the Premier for the first time this century, you'd expect the Munster champions to come out of the blocks all guns blazing this weekend. In fact you'd be worried for the Dubs. Ger Cunningham will have to plan without his eight Cuala players who are preparing for an AIB All-Ireland club semi-final against Slaughtneil on February 25. Cian O'Callaghan, Paul Schutte, Sean Moran, Oisin Gough, Darragh O'Connell, Jake Malone, Mark Schutte and David Treacy will link up with the Dublin panel when their club campaign comes to an end.

Cunningham had checked on the availability of three other Cuala players for the 2017 season but Colm Cronin is tied up with study commitments, Sean Treacy is taking time out after Cuala's club odyssey and Con O'Callaghan will join the county's senior football panel.

In addition, the Dubs are without injured quartet Eamonn Dillon, Cian Boland, Chris Bennett and Daire Gray, a minor last year. Thats a lot of ground to make up. It represents the ideal start for Tipp given Kilkenny's proven trend of building on League success en route to bagging the Liam McCarthy. Not too stiff a challenge to begin the competitive season. Even with lads yet to shift the trifle and holiday excesses you'd expect the Blue and Gold to profit at headquarters and lay down a marker for the season ahead. There could be serious damage for the Dublin backs if the Tipp 14 rediscovers some of this form. 

A dramatic opening weekend in the 2017 Allianz Football League saw a healthy crowd of 16,331 turn out in Kingspan Breffni Park where Dublin beat Allianz League Division 1 newcomers, Cavan, as the defending Allianz League champions put down an early marker in their bid for the five-in-a-row.

Jim Gavin’s men won by seven points to take their unbeaten run in the Allianz League and Championship to 30 games. Some stat. But Last year’s Allianz League runners-up Kerry also got off to a winning start and you'd want to be off your rocker to write off the kingdom this season especially with Paul Geaney in the form like below. Kerry and Dublin senior footballers to meet in the 2017 Allianz League final? Get on it. 

