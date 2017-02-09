Two changes to the Ireland team to play Italy

Close
Ireland rugby coach Joe Schmidt has made 2 changes to the 15 which lost to Scotland last Saturday for this weekend's Six Nations Championship match against Italy in Rome.
Munster second row Donnacha Ryan and Leinster front row Cian Healy are drafted into the starting team in place of Iain Henderson and Jack McGrath.
Henderson has a hamstring injury and won't be involved, while the decision to swap Healy and McGrath is based on a rotation policy by Schmidt at loose head.
There is also an alteration on the bench, as Craig Gilroy is picked instead of Tommy Bowe.
Kick off at the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday is at 2.25.
Ireland Team & Replacements (v Italy, RBS 6 Nations, Stadio Olimpico, Saturday, February 11)
15. Rob Kearney (UCD/Leinster) 73 caps
14. Keith Earls (Young Munster/Munster) 55 caps
13. Garry Ringrose (UCD/Leinster) 4 caps
12. Robbie Henshaw (Buccaneers/Leinster) 25 caps
11. Simon Zebo (Cork Constitution/Munster) 29 caps
10. Paddy Jackson (Dungannon/Ulster) 20 caps
9. Conor Murray (Garryowen/Munster) 54 caps
1. Cian Healy (Clontarf/Leinster) 63 caps
2. Rory Best (Banbridge/Ulster) 101 caps captain
3. Tadhg Furlong (Clontarf/Leinster) 12 caps
4. Donnacha Ryan (Shannon/Munster) 43 caps
5. Devin Toner (Lansdowne/Leinster) 43 caps
6. CJ Stander (Munster) 11 caps
7. Sean O'Brien (UCD/Leinster) 45 caps
8. Jamie Heaslip (Dublin University/Leinster) 92 caps vc
Replacements
16. Niall Scannell (Dolphin/Munster) uncapped
17. Jack McGrath (St. Mary's/Leinster) 37 caps
18. John Ryan (Cork Constitution/Munster) 2 cap
19. Ultan Dillane (Corinthians/Connacht) 9 caps
20. Josh van der Flier (UCD/Leinster) 6 caps
21. Kieran Marmion (Corinthians/Connacht) 9 caps
22. Ian Keatley (Young Munster/Munster) 4 caps
23. Craig Gilroy (Dungannon/Ulster) 9 caps