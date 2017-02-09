Two changes to the Ireland team to play Italy

Head coach Joe Schmidt Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Ryan and Healy in the starting 15...

Ireland rugby coach Joe Schmidt has made 2 changes to the 15 which lost to Scotland last Saturday for this weekend's Six Nations Championship match against Italy in Rome.

Munster second row Donnacha Ryan and Leinster front row Cian Healy are drafted into the starting team in place of Iain Henderson and Jack McGrath.

Henderson has a hamstring injury and won't be involved, while the decision to swap Healy and McGrath is based on a rotation policy by Schmidt at loose head.

There is also an alteration on the bench, as Craig Gilroy is picked instead of Tommy Bowe.

Kick off at the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday is at 2.25.