Sarah Keane is the new OCI President

by John Duggan  10th Feb 2017  00:15
Today FM image

The Swim Ireland CEO replaces Pat Hickey...

In what will go down as a landmark evening in Irish sports governance, Swim Ireland CEO Sarah Keane was elected President of the Olympic Council of Ireland to replace Pat Hickey at the Conrad Hotel in Dublin. 

Keane, a 43 year old qualified solicitor and mother of 3 from Dublin, defeated Acting President Willie O'Brien by 29 votes to 12, with the third candidate, Bernard O'Byrne, receiving 2 votes.

In what can only be seen as a major changing of the guard, Honorary Secretary Dermot Henihan, regarded with O'Brien as loyal to Pat Hickey, lost his position to Sarah O'Shea, the former deputy CEO of the FAI.

Keane will now lead the Irish Olympic movement into the 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo. An impressive figure, she now has an overwhelming mandate for change and to implement the Deloitte report which criticised the OCI in the wake of the controversies in Rio.

The controversies will run as it emerged that the OCI spent €900,688 dealing with the fallout of the Rio ticket issue which saw Pat Hickey arrested. He is still facing due process. 

That Keane and O'Shea were elected to their posts on merit is also a signal that we may not need Government gender quotas in Irish sports governance after all.  

