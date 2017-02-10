We need to repair the image of the OCI with the Irish people

Sarah Keane

President Sarah Keane starts strongly...

There hasn't been a new President of the Olympic Council of Ireland since 1989, so to call the EGM of the OCI at the Conrad Hotel in Dublin on Thursday an extraordinary general meeting is apt.

At the meeting, Swim Ireland CEO Sarah Keane was elected President to replace the retiring Pat Hickey.

Keane received 29 votes to Willie O'Brien's 12. O'Brien was seen as a Hickey loyalist, as was Honorary General Secretary Dermot Henihan, who lost his post to Sarah O'Shea, a Keane ally and former Deputy CEO at the FAI.

Following a year of unbelievable headlines for the OCI, with the arrest of Hickey in Brazil for alleged ticket touting, the atmosphere on the night was not a gust of change, but a full blown gale. Hickey will fight to clear his name in the courts, but from a Governance perspective, this was clearly the beginning of a new era.

Keane will now lead the Irish Olympic movement into the Tokyo Games in 2020, with the Deloitte report into the Council's performance around Rio a key document in her in-tray.

And the Dublin native admits that the biggest challenge facing the Olympic Council of Ireland is to repair its image with the Irish public.

Listen below: