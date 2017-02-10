Love it? Like it!

Today FM

Close

on air now Current Show

OVERNIGHT

01:00 - 05:00
00:00 - 00:59

Chill

01:00 - 05:00

Overnight

05:00 - 07:00

Early Breakfast with Paula MacSweeney

07:00 - 09:00

The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show

09:00 - 12:00

Dermot and Dave

12:00 - 14:30

Lunchtime with Muireann

14:30 - 16:30

Off the Charts with Fergal D'Arcy

16:30 - 19:00

The Last Word with Matt Cooper

19:00 - 21:00

Lost in Music with Louise Duffy

21:00 - 23:59

Friday Night Anthems

We need to repair the image of the OCI with the Irish people

by John Duggan  10th Feb 2017  00:37
Today FM image

Sarah Keane

President Sarah Keane starts strongly...

There hasn't been a new President of the Olympic Council of Ireland since 1989, so to call the EGM of the OCI at the Conrad Hotel in Dublin on Thursday an extraordinary general meeting is apt. 

At the meeting, Swim Ireland CEO Sarah Keane was elected President to replace the retiring Pat Hickey. 

Keane received 29 votes to Willie O'Brien's 12. O'Brien was seen as a Hickey loyalist, as was Honorary General Secretary Dermot Henihan, who lost his post to Sarah O'Shea, a Keane ally and former Deputy CEO at the FAI. 

Following a year of unbelievable headlines for the OCI, with the arrest of Hickey in Brazil for alleged ticket touting, the atmosphere on the night was not a gust of change, but a full blown gale. Hickey will fight to clear his name in the courts, but from a Governance perspective, this was clearly the beginning of a new era. 

Keane will now lead the Irish Olympic movement into the Tokyo Games in 2020, with the Deloitte report into the Council's performance around Rio a key document in her in-tray. 

And the Dublin native admits that the biggest challenge facing the Olympic Council of Ireland is to repair its image with the Irish public. 

Listen below: 

  • Today FM image

    We need to repair the image of the OCI with the Irish people

    Today FM image

    Sarah Keane is the new OCI President

    Today FM image

    State agency shared false claim about whistleblower in...

    Today FM image

    Listen to Ailbhe Reddy Live in Session

  • Today FM image

    This Unfortunately Named Unicorn Could Never Be Sold In Ireland

    Today FM image

    Dublin Shop Owner From Mexico Has Amazing Response To...

    Today FM image

    Tara Palmer Tomkinson has died

    Today FM image

    Cosmetic Surgery Apps for Kids

Copyright © 2017 TODAY FM, Radio Ireland Limited T/A Today FM
Registered Address: Marconi House, Digges Lane, Dublin 2
Registered Number: 2305277

Advertise with us
Sponsorships & Promos